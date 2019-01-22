Phillips 66 Partners LP : Announces 5.4 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) announces that the board of
directors of its general partner declared a fourth-quarter 2018 cash
distribution of $0.835 per common unit. This quarter’s distribution
represents an increase of 5.4 percent over the previous quarterly
distribution of $0.792 per unit and a 23.2 percent increase over
fourth-quarter 2017. With this distribution increase, the partnership
has achieved its stated objective of a 30 percent compound annual
distribution growth rate from the fourth quarter of 2013 through 2018.
This is the twenty-first consecutive quarterly distribution increase
since Phillips 66 Partners’ initial public offering in 2013. The
fourth-quarter distribution is payable February 13, 2019, to unitholders
of record as of February 1, 2019.
About Phillips 66 Partners
Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 Partners is a growth-oriented
master limited partnership formed by Phillips 66 to own, operate,
develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum
products and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals and other
midstream assets. For more information, visit www.phillips66partners.com.
TAX CONSIDERATIONS
This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees as
provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d).
Please note that 100 percent of Phillips 66 Partners LP’s distributions
to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively
connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of
Phillips 66 Partners LP’s distributions to foreign investors are subject
to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective
tax rate. Nominees, and not Phillips 66 Partners LP, are treated as the
withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions
received by them on behalf of foreign investors.
