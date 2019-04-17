Log in
Phillips 66 Partners LP : Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution

0
04/17/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) announces that the board of directors of its general partner declared a first-quarter 2019 cash distribution of $0.845 per common unit, an increase of one cent per common unit from the fourth quarter of 2018. This is the twenty-second consecutive quarterly distribution increase since Phillips 66 Partners’ initial public offering in 2013 and represents an 18% increase compared to the first quarter 2018 distribution. The quarterly distribution is payable May 14, 2019, to unitholders of record as of April 30, 2019.

Phillips 66 Partners is committed to a competitive and growing distribution that is balanced with strong coverage and leverage ratios. The Partnership’s strong financial position allows it to reward unitholders with increasing distributions while funding organic growth projects.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Phillips 66 to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. For more information, visit www.phillips66partners.com.

TAX CONSIDERATIONS

This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100% of Phillips 66 Partners LP’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Phillips 66 Partners LP’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not Phillips 66 Partners LP, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 524 M
EBIT 2019 1 049 M
Net income 2019 704 M
Debt 2019 3 746 M
Yield 2019 6,87%
P/E ratio 2019 12,32
P/E ratio 2020 10,84
EV / Sales 2019 6,56x
EV / Sales 2020 6,10x
Capitalization 6 254 M
Chart PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
Phillips 66 Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 56,2 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rosy Zuklic Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Joseph W. O'Toole Independent Director
Robert A. Herman Director & Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP19.66%6 254
ENBRIDGE INC17.57%75 281
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.18.87%63 864
KINDER MORGAN INC28.80%44 842
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION27.38%43 008
WILLIAMS COMPANIES29.84%34 692
