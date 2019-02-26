Phillips 66 Partners : to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) executive management will host a
conference call webcast at 2 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 30, to discuss
the partnership’s first-quarter 2019 financial results, which will be
released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic
initiatives.
To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Partners Events and
Presentations site, www.phillips66partners.com/events.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations
site approximately two hours after the live call, and a transcript will
be available at a later date.
About Phillips 66 Partners
Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 Partners is a growth-oriented
master limited partnership formed by Phillips 66 to own, operate,
develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum
products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other
midstream assets. For more information, visit www.phillips66partners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006048/en/