PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP

PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP

(PSXP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/26 02:34:42 pm
50.42 USD   -0.36%
02:21pPHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS : to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results
BU
02/22PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP : Files 2018 Form 10-K
BU
02/08PHILLIPS 66 : 4Q Profit Falls
DJ
Phillips 66 Partners : to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results

02/26/2019 | 02:21pm EST

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) executive management will host a conference call webcast at 2 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 30, to discuss the partnership’s first-quarter 2019 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Partners Events and Presentations site, www.phillips66partners.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations site approximately two hours after the live call, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Phillips 66 to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. For more information, visit www.phillips66partners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 566 M
EBIT 2019 1 033 M
Net income 2019 725 M
Debt 2019 3 550 M
Yield 2019 6,81%
P/E ratio 2019 12,43
P/E ratio 2020 11,18
EV / Sales 2019 6,27x
EV / Sales 2020 6,07x
Capitalization 6 270 M
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rosy Zuklic Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Joseph W. O'Toole Independent Director
Robert A. Herman Director & Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP20.16%6 270
ENBRIDGE INC14.71%74 504
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.21%61 835
KINDER MORGAN INC25.49%43 734
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION20.84%41 138
WILLIAMS COMPANIES24.04%33 120
