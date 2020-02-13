Log in
Phillips 66 Partners : to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results

02/13/2020 | 06:09pm EST

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) executive management will host a conference call webcast at 2 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 29, to discuss the partnership’s first-quarter 2020 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Partners Events and Presentations site, www.phillips66partners.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations site approximately two hours after the live call, and a transcript also will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Phillips 66 to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. For more information, visit www.phillips66partners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 805 M
EBIT 2020 1 165 M
Net income 2020 969 M
Debt 2020 4 289 M
Yield 2020 6,07%
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 9,99x
EV / Sales2021 9,32x
Capitalization 13 741 M
Chart PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 63,43  $
Last Close Price 60,05  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rosy Zuklic Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Joseph W. O'Toole Independent Director
Robert A. Herman Director & Executive Vice President-Refining
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP-2.04%13 741
ENBRIDGE INC.10.19%87 261
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-5.89%58 013
TC ENERGY CORPORATION6.28%52 283
KINDER MORGAN, INC.3.02%49 399
ONEOK, INC..0.98%31 564
