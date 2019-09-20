Log in
PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP

(PSXP)
Phillips 66 Partners : to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results

09/20/2019

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) executive management will host a conference call webcast at 2 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 25, to discuss the partnership’s third-quarter 2019 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Partners Events and Presentations site, www.phillips66partners.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations site approximately two hours after the live call, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Phillips 66 to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. For more information, visit www.phillips66partners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 649 M
EBIT 2019 1 070 M
Net income 2019 681 M
Debt 2019 3 559 M
Yield 2019 5,91%
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 9,57x
Capitalization 13 123 M
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 56,70  $
Last Close Price 58,08  $
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rosy Zuklic Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Joseph W. O'Toole Independent Director
Robert A. Herman Director & Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP37.92%13 123
ENBRIDGE INC10.09%71 295
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.12%63 043
TC ENERGY CORP38.42%47 491
KINDER MORGAN INC34.53%46 838
MPLX LP-1.35%32 076
