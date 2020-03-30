Philly Shipyard : COVID-19 update | Philly Shipyard operations

Philly Shipyard has been identified as a critical infrastructure sector by the Department of Homeland Security, and therefore remains operational as an essential business under guidelines from the State of Pennsylvania.

Within that classification, we take very seriously our role as a responsible employer and community member, and therefore, have enacted the following measures:

All non-essential visits to the shipyard are suspended All employee travel is suspended Non-essential staff are working remotely from home Production employees remain essential with additional health and safety procedures, based on guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to help prevent the spread of the virus. These include, but are not limited to, increased environmental cleaning, social distancing, glove and respirator guidance, relaxed sick time policy, and encouraging employees to stay home if symptomatic.

PSI is committed to the health and safety of all of its employees and subcontractors, and is closely monitoring this pandemic. Please monitor this page for further updates.