PHILLY SHIPYARD ASA    PHLY   NO0010395577

PHILLY SHIPYARD ASA

(PHLY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 03/30 10:25:02 am
41.5 NOK   +1.22%
PHILLY SHIPYARD : COVID-19 update | Philly Shipyard operations
PU
02/12PHILLY SHIPYARD ASA : Q4 2019 results
AQ
2019PHILLY SHIPYARD : Awarded Pollux Dry Docking Contract
BU
Philly Shipyard : COVID-19 update | Philly Shipyard operations

03/30/2020 | 07:18pm EDT

Philly Shipyard has been identified as a critical infrastructure sector by the Department of Homeland Security, and therefore remains operational as an essential business under guidelines from the State of Pennsylvania.

Within that classification, we take very seriously our role as a responsible employer and community member, and therefore, have enacted the following measures:

  1. All non-essential visits to the shipyard are suspended

  2. All employee travel is suspended

  3. Non-essential staff are working remotely from home

  4. Production employees remain essential with additional health and safety procedures, based on guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to help prevent the spread of the virus. These include, but are not limited to, increased environmental cleaning, social distancing, glove and respirator guidance, relaxed sick time policy, and encouraging employees to stay home if symptomatic.

PSI is committed to the health and safety of all of its employees and subcontractors, and is closely monitoring this pandemic. Please monitor this page for further updates.

Disclaimer

Philly Shipyard ASA published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 23:17:08 UTC
