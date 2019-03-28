Philly Shipyard : Delivers Second Container Vessel to Matson

Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI), the sole operating subsidiary of Philly
Shipyard ASA (Oslo: PHLY), delivered ‘Kaimana Hila’ to Matson
Navigation Company, Inc. (Matson) today. ‘Kaimana Hila’ is the
second of two 3,600 TEU “Aloha Class” containerships that were ordered
by Matson. The first vessel, ‘Daniel K. Inouye,’ was delivered by
PSI in October 2018 and is currently in service for Matson.
“Today’s delivery marks the successful conclusion of the construction of
the two largest container vessels ever built in the United States,”
remarked Steinar Nerbovik, Philly Shipyard President and CEO. “Matson is
a first-class customer and on behalf of all of the men and women of the
shipyard, we thank them for their trust and confidence in us. By all
measures, ‘Kaimana Hila’ will be another wonderful addition to
Matson’s fleet, servicing the containership trade between the U.S. West
Coast and Hawaii.”
‘Kaimana Hila’ is the 30th vessel built at Philly Shipyard in the
company’s 20 year history. Measuring 850 feet long, it is built with
dual fuel engines that can be adapted to use liquefied natural gas (LNG)
and is designed to operate at speeds in excess of 23 knots.
Philly Shipyard and Matson previously partnered on the construction of
four containerships that were delivered between 2003 and 2006. All four
of those vessels are currently servicing Matson’s Pacific trade. For
more information on Philly Shipyard, please visit www.phillyshipyard.com.
About Philly Shipyard:
Philly Shipyard is a leading U.S. shipyard that is presently pursuing a
mix of commercial and government work. It possesses a state-of-the-art
shipbuilding facility and has earned a reputation as a preferred
provider of ocean-going merchant vessels with a track record of
delivering quality ships. Philly Shipyard is listed on the Oslo Stock
Exchange and is majority-owned by Aker Capital AS, which in turn is
wholly-owned by Aker ASA. Aker is a Norwegian industrial investment
company that creates value through active ownership. Aker's investment
portfolio is concentrated on key Norwegian industries that are
international in scope: oil and gas, fisheries and biotechnology, and
marine assets. Aker's industrial holdings comprise ownership interests
in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Aker BP, Aker BioMarine, Ocean Yield and
Akastor.
