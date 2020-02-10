Phio Pharmaceuticals : Announces Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Log in
02/10/2020 | 08:01am EST

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced that it has received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC advising the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price listing requirement.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786567/Phio_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

Phio has satisfied the terms of the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel by complying with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and all other criteria for continued listing.  Accordingly, Nasdaq has advised that the matter is now closed.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL) therapeutic platform. The Company's efforts are focused on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system through its proprietary INTASYL™ platform with utility in immune cells and/or the tumor micro-environment. Our goal is to develop powerful INTASYL™ therapeutic compounds that can weaponize immune effector cells to overcome tumor immune escape, thereby providing patients a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release. 

Contact

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
ir@phiopharma.com 

Investor Contact

Ashley R. Robinson 
LifeSci Advisors

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phio-pharmaceuticals-announces-compliance-with-nasdaq-listing-requirements-301001598.html

SOURCE Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
