Phoenix : Board Changes

LEI: 2138001P49OLAEU33T68
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - BOARD CHANGES
Further to our announcement of 8 November 2019, Phoenix confirms that Andy Briggs was appointed to the Board of Phoenix Group Holdings plc on 10 February 2020.
Prior to his appointment, Mr Briggs (or connected persons) has purchased 147,300 ordinary shares in Phoenix Group Holdings plc.
Enquiries:
|
Media
Andy Donald and Vikki Kosmalska, Maitland
+44 (0) 20 7379 5151
Shellie Wells, Head of Corporate Communications, Phoenix
+44 (0) 20 375 0922/ +44 7872 414137
|
Investors
Claire Hawkins, Head of Investor Relations, Phoenix Group
+44 (0) 203 735 0575