Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS

(PHNX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/10 11:35:16 am
777.7 GBp   -0.52%
02:08aPHOENIX : Board Changes
PU
02/10PHOENIX : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/27PHOENIX : Publication of Offering Memorandum
PU
Phoenix : Board Changes

02/11/2020 | 02:08am EST
Regulatory Story
Board Changes
Released 07:00 11-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5516C
Phoenix Group Holdings PLC
11 February 2020

LEI: 2138001P49OLAEU33T68

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - BOARD CHANGES

Further to our announcement of 8 November 2019, Phoenix confirms that Andy Briggs was appointed to the Board of Phoenix Group Holdings plc on 10 February 2020.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Briggs (or connected persons) has purchased 147,300 ordinary shares in Phoenix Group Holdings plc.

Enquiries:

Media
Andy Donald and Vikki Kosmalska, Maitland

+44 (0) 20 7379 5151

Shellie Wells, Head of Corporate Communications, Phoenix

+44 (0) 20 375 0922/ +44 7872 414137

Investors
Claire Hawkins, Head of Investor Relations, Phoenix Group
+44 (0) 203 735 0575


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
END
Board Changes - RNS

Disclaimer

Phoenix Group Holdings plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 07:07:03 UTC
