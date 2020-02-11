Phoenix : Board Changes

LEI: 2138001P49OLAEU33T68

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - BOARD CHANGES

Further to our announcement of 8 November 2019, Phoenix confirms that Andy Briggs was appointed to the Board of Phoenix Group Holdings plc on 10 February 2020.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Briggs (or connected persons) has purchased 147,300 ordinary shares in Phoenix Group Holdings plc.

