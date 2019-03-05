Log in
Phoenix : sees more UK Plc pension insurance deals as Brexit nears

0
03/05/2019 | 06:03am EST

(Reuters) - Phoenix Group, Europe's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, expects Britain's approaching departure from the European Union to push more UK companies to offload risks linked to their pension schemes in 2019.

The company also reported higher full-year profit and targeted cash generation of 3.8 billion pounds from 2019 to 2023, more than the 2.5 billion pounds it earlier expected to earn between 2018 and 2022.

Phoenix, poised to enter London's blue-chip index, also said its preparations for Brexit were complete, adding it would transfer assets to an Irish domiciled unit in which it has injected 250 million pounds.

"We think we are bullet proof. We are ready for any Brexit scenario," Chief Executive Officer Clive Bannister told Reuters.

Phoenix's European businesses make up about 10 percent of its assets under management, with the Irish office managing 23 billion pounds. The company employs 600 people in Ireland and Germany, under 15 percent of its workforce.

Phoenix's shares were 2.5 percent higher at 723.4 pence at 0918 GMT after it said IFRS operating profit rose to 708 million pounds in the year ended Dec. 31, from 368 million pounds a year earlier.

This was significantly above consensus expectations of 492 million pounds, boosted in part by a large release of longevity reserves due to easing growth in life expectancy in Britain.


Phoenix Group: A Story Of Deals -

British companies are already expected to try and offload a record amount of pension schemes risk in 2019 as growth in life expectancy eases and interest rates rise, making deals more attractive for insurance firms.

Asked if Brexit would push more firms to offload pension risks, Bannister said "Yes, If you are running a company, you don't wish to have your balance sheet exposed to vagaries, ups and downs, deficits or surplus that can cause damage".

A company's pension obligations sit on its balance sheet and can limit its financial and strategic options so most boards are keen to pass the burden on.

Phoenix, which bought the bulk of Standard Life Aberdeen Plc's insurance business last year, expects to generate between 600 million pounds and 700 million pounds of cash, net of the cost of capitalising its Irish unit for Brexit.

"Despite our expectation that market conditions will remain turbulent leading up to and beyond Brexit, we look ahead with optimism as Phoenix's hedging programme brings resilience to the Group's solvency position and cash generation," the company said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Noor Zainab Hussain

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 536 M
EBIT 2018 561 M
Net income 2018 123 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,60%
P/E ratio 2018 39,50
P/E ratio 2019 19,10
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 5 048 M
Chart PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Group Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 7,55  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clive Christopher Roger Bannister Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Lyons Chairman
Antonios Kassimiotis Group Chief Operating Officer
James McConville Group Finance Director & Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS25.40%6 644
AXA19.07%61 429
PRUDENTIAL PLC15.51%54 438
METLIFE10.94%43 259
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL18.45%39 203
AFLAC7.68%36 871
