Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Phoenix Group Holdings plc    PHNX   GB00BGXQNP29

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(PHNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phoenix : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 04:09am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Moss

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive, Phoenix Life Limited (subsidiary operation of Phoenix Group Holdings plc) and Group Director, Heritage Business

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Phoenix Group Holdings plc

b)

LEI

2138001P49OLAEU33T68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10

GB00BGXQNP29

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 24 (see below)

Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

646.60p

24

0.00

7

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

31

500.59p

e)

Date of the transaction

6 July 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Stephen Jefford

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group HR Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Phoenix Group Holdings plc

b)

LEI

2138001P49OLAEU33T68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10

GB00BGXQNP29

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 24 (see below)

Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

646.60p

24

0.00

7

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

31

500.59p

e)

Date of the transaction

6 July 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Susan McInnes

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive, Standard Life Assurance Limited (subsidiary operation of Phoenix Group Holdings plc) and Group Director, Open Business

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Phoenix Group Holdings plc

b)

LEI

2138001P49OLAEU33T68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10

GB00BGXQNP29

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 24 (see below)

Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

646.60p

24

0.00

7

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

31

500.59p

e)

Date of the transaction

6 July 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Rakesh Thakrar

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Phoenix Group Holdings plc

b)

LEI

2138001P49OLAEU33T68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10

GB00BGXQNP29

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 24 (see below)

Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

646.60p

24

0.00

7

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

31

500.59p

e)

Date of the transaction

6 July 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jonathan Pears

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Phoenix Group Holdings plc

b)

LEI

2138001P49OLAEU33T68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10

GB00BGXQNP29

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 8 (see below)

Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

646.60p

8

0.00

7

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

15

344.85p

e)

Date of the transaction

6 July 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John McGuigan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Head of Customer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Phoenix Group Holdings plc

b)

LEI

2138001P49OLAEU33T68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10

GB00BGXQNP29

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 24 (see below)

Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

646.60p

24

0.00

7

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

31

500.59p

e)

Date of the transaction

6 July 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Briggs

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Phoenix Group Holdings plc

b)

LEI

2138001P49OLAEU33T68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10

GB00BGXQNP29

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 23 (see below)

Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

646.60p

23

0.00

7

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

30

495.72p

e)

Date of the transaction

6 July 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Disclaimer

Phoenix Group Holdings plc published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 08:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
04:09aPHOENIX : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
06/19Swiss Re to disband Life Capital after selling ReAssure, names underwriting b..
RE
06/19SWISS RE : Names New Chief Underwriting Officer; To Disband Life Capital Busines..
DJ
05/28PHOENIX : issue of Tier 2 Notes
PU
05/22PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS : Crossing thresholds
CO
05/15PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS : Proxy Statments
CO
05/12PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS : Crossing thresholds
CO
04/30PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voti..
CO
04/22PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS : Crossing thresholds
CO
04/14PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 206 M 9 048 M 9 048 M
Net income 2020 377 M 473 M 473 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 7,39%
Capitalization 4 629 M 5 825 M 5 812 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 417
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 757,00 GBX
Last Close Price 642,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew David Briggs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Lyons Non-Executive Chairman
Antonios Kassimiotis Group Chief Operating Officer
Rakesh Kishore Thakrar Group Finance Director & Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-14.23%5 825
AXA-26.41%51 872
PRUDENTIAL PLC-13.98%41 017
METLIFE, INC.-29.33%33 662
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-28.49%26 168
AFLAC INCORPORATED-34.56%25 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group