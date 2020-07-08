Phoenix : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Moss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive, Phoenix Life Limited (subsidiary operation of Phoenix Group Holdings plc) and Group Director, Heritage Business b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Phoenix Group Holdings plc b) LEI 2138001P49OLAEU33T68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10 GB00BGXQNP29 b) Nature of the transaction Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 24 (see below) Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 646.60p 24 0.00 7 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 31 500.59p e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction London

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen Jefford 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Phoenix Group Holdings plc b) LEI 2138001P49OLAEU33T68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10 GB00BGXQNP29 b) Nature of the transaction Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 24 (see below) Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 646.60p 24 0.00 7 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 31 500.59p e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction London

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Susan McInnes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive, Standard Life Assurance Limited (subsidiary operation of Phoenix Group Holdings plc) and Group Director, Open Business b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Phoenix Group Holdings plc b) LEI 2138001P49OLAEU33T68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10 GB00BGXQNP29 b) Nature of the transaction Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 24 (see below) Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 646.60p 24 0.00 7 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 31 500.59p e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction London

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Rakesh Thakrar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Phoenix Group Holdings plc b) LEI 2138001P49OLAEU33T68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10 GB00BGXQNP29 b) Nature of the transaction Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 24 (see below) Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 646.60p 24 0.00 7 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 31 500.59p e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction London

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jonathan Pears 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Risk Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Phoenix Group Holdings plc b) LEI 2138001P49OLAEU33T68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10 GB00BGXQNP29 b) Nature of the transaction Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 8 (see below) Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 646.60p 8 0.00 7 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 15 344.85p e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction London

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name John McGuigan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Head of Customer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Phoenix Group Holdings plc b) LEI 2138001P49OLAEU33T68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10 GB00BGXQNP29 b) Nature of the transaction Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 24 (see below) Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 646.60p 24 0.00 7 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 31 500.59p e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction London

