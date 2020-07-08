Phoenix : Director/PDMR Shareholding
07/08/2020 | 04:09am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Moss
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive, Phoenix Life Limited (subsidiary operation of Phoenix Group Holdings plc) and Group Director, Heritage Business
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Phoenix Group Holdings plc
b)
LEI
2138001P49OLAEU33T68
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10
GB00BGXQNP29
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 24 (see below)
Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
646.60p
24
0.00
7
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
31
500.59p
e)
Date of the transaction
6 July 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Stephen Jefford
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group HR Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Phoenix Group Holdings plc
b)
LEI
2138001P49OLAEU33T68
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10
GB00BGXQNP29
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 24 (see below)
Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
646.60p
24
0.00
7
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
31
500.59p
e)
Date of the transaction
6 July 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Susan McInnes
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive, Standard Life Assurance Limited (subsidiary operation of Phoenix Group Holdings plc) and Group Director, Open Business
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Phoenix Group Holdings plc
b)
LEI
2138001P49OLAEU33T68
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10
GB00BGXQNP29
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 24 (see below)
Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
646.60p
24
0.00
7
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
31
500.59p
e)
Date of the transaction
6 July 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Rakesh Thakrar
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Phoenix Group Holdings plc
b)
LEI
2138001P49OLAEU33T68
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10
GB00BGXQNP29
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 24 (see below)
Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
646.60p
24
0.00
7
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
31
500.59p
e)
Date of the transaction
6 July 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jonathan Pears
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Risk Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Phoenix Group Holdings plc
b)
LEI
2138001P49OLAEU33T68
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10
GB00BGXQNP29
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 8 (see below)
Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
646.60p
8
0.00
7
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
15
344.85p
e)
Date of the transaction
6 July 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
John McGuigan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Head of Customer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Phoenix Group Holdings plc
b)
LEI
2138001P49OLAEU33T68
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10
GB00BGXQNP29
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 24 (see below)
Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
646.60p
24
0.00
7
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
31
500.59p
e)
Date of the transaction
6 July 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Briggs
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Executive
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Phoenix Group Holdings plc
b)
LEI
2138001P49OLAEU33T68
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Ordinary Shares of £0.10
GB00BGXQNP29
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquistion of Partnership Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 23 (see below)
Acquisition of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan - 7 (see below)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
646.60p
23
0.00
7
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
30
495.72p
e)
Date of the transaction
6 July 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
London
Disclaimer
Phoenix Group Holdings plc published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 08:08:02 UTC
Sales 2020
7 206 M
9 048 M
9 048 M
Net income 2020
377 M
473 M
473 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
17,4x
Yield 2020
7,39%
Capitalization
4 629 M
5 825 M
5 812 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020
0,64x
Nbr of Employees
4 417
Free-Float
47,1%
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Average target price
757,00 GBX
Last Close Price
642,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target
40,1%
Spread / Average Target
17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-5,82%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.