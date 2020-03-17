Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phoenix New Media Limited    FENG

PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED

(FENG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phoenix New Media : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Monday, March 23, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 06:01am EDT

BEIJING, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix New Media Limited ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company") (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results on Monday, March 23, 2020 after the market closes. The earnings release will be available on ifeng's investor relations website at http://ir.ifeng.com.

Following the earnings release, ifeng's management team will hold a conference call on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (or Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) to discuss the financial results and operating performance.

International: 

+65 67135090

Mainland China:

4006208038

Hong Kong:

+852 30186771

United States:

+1 8456750437

United Kingdom:

+44 2036214779

Australia:

+61 290833212

Conference ID: 

8475057

 A replay of the call will be available through March 31, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Mainland China: 

4006322162

Hong Kong:

+852 30512780

United States:

+1 646 254 3697

Conference ID:

8475057

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ifeng.com.

About Phoenix New Media Limited

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application, digital reading applications and mobile Internet website; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

For investor and media inquiries please contact

Phoenix New Media Limited
Qing Liu
Email: investorrelations@ifeng.com

ICR, Inc.
Jack Wang
Tel: +1 (646) 405-4883
Email: investorrelations@ifeng.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-new-media-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2019-financial-results-on-monday-march-23-2020-301025277.html

SOURCE Phoenix New Media Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED
06:01aPHOENIX NEW MEDIA : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Re..
PR
01/20PHOENIX NEW MEDIA : Announces Further Update on Proposed Sale of Investment in Y..
PR
2019PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019PHOENIX NEW MEDIA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019PHOENIX NEW MEDIA : to Announce 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results on Monday, ..
PR
2019PHOENIX NEW MEDIA : to Hold 2019 Annual General Meeting on November 14, 2019 and..
PU
2019PHOENIX NEW MEDIA : Announces Further Update on the Proposed Sale of Investment ..
PR
2019PHOENIX NEW MEDIA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019PHOENIX NEW MEDIA : to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results on Monday,..
PR
2019PHOENIX NEW MEDIA : Announces Further Update on Proposed Sale of Investment in Y..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group