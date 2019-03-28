Phoenix New Media : Aired by Ifeng.com, The “Super Tongue” Show Spurs Chinese Millennials to Fall For Eloquence

One of China’s most popular television shows “Super Tongue,” provided by
Ifeng.com (NYSE: FENG) and Shenzhen TV, tests the frontiers of
professional debate and public interest.
At its debut in January, Hu Xijin, the outspoken editor-in-chief of
Chinese news outlet Global Times, told his traumatic memories of being a
war correspondent in Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.
The soup on his lunch table bounced up when fire started just around the
corner, and when bullets skimmed past the head, “it was Death that was
rubbing your ears,” he said.
Together with three other brilliant lecturers, Hu mentored 48 young
candidates of diverse backgrounds, on striving for the debate champion,
to showcase the charm of being quick-minded and smooth-tongued.
Among them were not only professional debaters, but also lawyers,
scholars, anchors and even singers. As the only debater without a
Chinese root, Italian boy Mattia Romeo has impressed the audience with
his verbal proficiency.
During each debate, they argued about a topic that addresses certain
social conflicts and answers Chinese youth’s anxiety. For example, one
question was raised as which input can help alleviate poverty more
efficiently, educational or industrial.
Those topics were deliberately selected based on big data of public
opinions online, which aimed at tracking the most discussed issues and
initiating a national brainstorm. The show has achieved massive
attention. The hashtag #SuperTongue has attracted more than 210 million
views on Weibo.
It has also ridden the tide of debate popularity in recent years. A
similar show, Qipa Shuo, or U Can U Bibi in English, set a good
precedent that has been especially liked by China’s millennials.
However, the latest season of Qipa Shuo has been accused by some of
being too entertaining and superficial. “Super Tongue,” catching up with
the debating spirit, has been trying to achieve a more serious and
international model.
“This debate today may overturn the traditional debate mode and pushes
it to a new era,” commented Zhang Zhaozhong, a retired navy general who
was another mentor of the show.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005001/en/