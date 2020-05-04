Phoenix Spree Deutschland : Annual Report & AGM Notice

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited

('PSDL' or the 'Company')

Annual Report & AGM Notice

4 May 2020

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LSE: PSDL.LN), the UK listed investment company specialising in German residential real estate, has today made available to shareholders the Notice of its 2020 Annual General Meeting ('AGM Notice').

The Company's AGM is scheduled to be held on Friday 29 May 2020 at 10:00am at 12 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3RT.

The AGM Notice, together with the annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, has been posted to shareholders, submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The documents can also be obtained from the Company Secretary or from the Company's website at www.phoenixspree.com.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Annual General Meeting

The COVID-19 pandemic will affect the format of our AGM this year, and our priority is to ensure the health and wellbeing of all stakeholders. We recognise that the current government guidance prohibits all non-essential travel and the gathering of more than two people from different households (the Stay at Home Measures). We fully support the Stay at Home Measures, and therefore shareholders must not attend the AGM in person this year if restrictions on public gatherings remain in force . We will refuse entry to anyone who seeks to attend in person (other than those forming the quorum, which will be facilitated by the Company).

Instead of attending in person, shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their votes by submitting their proxy electronically or by post. To ensure their vote counts, shareholders should appoint the Chair of the AGM (and not another named person) as their proxy. In addition, if a shareholder has a question that they would have raised at the meeting, we would ask that the question be submitted by email to phoenix@apexfs.com. Full details on registering a proxy are available in the Notice of AGM.

We will continue to monitor any changes to government guidance over the coming weeks and will adapt our AGM arrangements accordingly. The Company will communicate any updates to the AGM arrangements via its website www.phoenixspree.comand the London Stock Exchange. Shareholders are advised to check the Company's website for the most up to date position.

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800OR6IIJPG98AG39

For further information, please contact: