Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd.    PSDL   JE00B248KJ21

PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND LTD.

(PSDL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phoenix Spree Deutschland : Annual Report & AGM Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 02:09am EDT

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited

('PSDL' or the 'Company')

Annual Report & AGM Notice

4 May 2020

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LSE: PSDL.LN), the UK listed investment company specialising in German residential real estate, has today made available to shareholders the Notice of its 2020 Annual General Meeting ('AGM Notice').

The Company's AGM is scheduled to be held on Friday 29 May 2020 at 10:00am at 12 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3RT.

The AGM Notice, together with the annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, has been posted to shareholders, submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The documents can also be obtained from the Company Secretary or from the Company's website at www.phoenixspree.com.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Annual General Meeting

The COVID-19 pandemic will affect the format of our AGM this year, and our priority is to ensure the health and wellbeing of all stakeholders. We recognise that the current government guidance prohibits all non-essential travel and the gathering of more than two people from different households (the Stay at Home Measures). We fully support the Stay at Home Measures, and therefore shareholders must not attend the AGM in person this yearif restrictions on public gatherings remain in force.We will refuse entry to anyone who seeks to attend in person (other than those forming the quorum, which will be facilitated by the Company).

Instead of attending in person, shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their votes by submitting their proxy electronically or by post. To ensure their vote counts, shareholders should appoint the Chair of the AGM (and not another named person) as their proxy. In addition, if a shareholder has a question that they would have raised at the meeting, we would ask that the question be submitted by email to phoenix@apexfs.com. Full details on registering a proxy are available in the Notice of AGM.

We will continue to monitor any changes to government guidance over the coming weeks and will adapt our AGM arrangements accordingly. The Company will communicate any updates to the AGM arrangements via its website www.phoenixspree.comand the London Stock Exchange. Shareholders are advised to check the Company's website for the most up to date position.

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800OR6IIJPG98AG39

For further information, please contact:

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited

Stuart Young

+44 (0)20 3937 8760

Numis Securities Limited (Corporate Broker)

David Benda

Tulchan Communications (Financial PR)

Elizabeth Snow

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

Disclaimer

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 06:08:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND
02:09aPHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND : Annual Report & AGM Notice
PU
04/06PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND : Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
02/25PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND : Statement on the Berlin Mietendeckel
PU
02/14PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND : New Directorship Notification
PU
02/12PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND : Special Resolutions
PU
01/30PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND : Investment Property Valuation
PU
2019PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND : Acquisition of Brandenburg Apartment Complex
PU
2019PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
2019PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
2019PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
More news
Chart PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND LTD.
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Hingley Non-Executive Chairman
Quentin Spicer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kirsten Charlotte Valeur-Adu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Hugo Eccles Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Monique O'Keefe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND LTD.-17.19%323
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-0.37%42 159
VONOVIA SE-6.15%26 875
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP2.08%23 506
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.93%18 747
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.59%14 292
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group