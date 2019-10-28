Log in
Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd.    PSDL   JE00B248KJ21

PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND LTD.

(PSDL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/25 11:35:20 am
320 GBp   +0.16%
Phoenix Spree Deutschland : Transaction in Own Shares

10/28/2019 | 03:19am EDT

28 October 2019

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited

(The 'Company' or 'PSDL')

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 21 June 2019 to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares, it repurchased 140,000 ordinary shares at a price of 319.75 pence per share, to be held in treasury, on 25 October 2019.

Following this transaction, the Company has in issue 100,751,410 ordinary shares of which 715,000 are held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 100,036,410 voting rights when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800OR6IIJPG98AG39

For further information, please contact:

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited

Stuart Young

+44 (0)20 3937 8760

Numis Securities Limited (Corporate Broker)

David Benda

Tulchan Communications (Financial PR)

Elizabeth Snow

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

Disclaimer

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 07:16:02 UTC
