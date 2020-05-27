Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited    DNK

PHOENIX TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DNK NOTICE: ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited Investors to Contact Firm Before Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – DNK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) pursuant and/or traceable to prospectuses and registration statements issued in connection with the Company's January 22, 2020, initial public offering (“IPO”) of the important June 26, 2020 deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Phoenix investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Phoenix class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1846.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Offering Materials were materially incomplete and misleading because they omitted and otherwise misrepresented the following facts: (1) Phoenix had received customer complaints and negative press regarding questionable business conduct before the IPO, including its widespread and notorious practice of deceptively inducing renters to procure loans whose proceeds financed the Company’s business and operations; (2) competition in the residential rental market in China had suffered at the time of the IPO as the coronavirus ravaged the very locations where Phoenix primarily operated, including Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic; (3) Phoenix’s technological capabilities were unable to enable the Company to overcome the complications and erosion of business resulting from the spread of the coronavirus throughout China at the time of the IPO; (4) Phoenix was contending with extraordinarily adverse developments in China at the time of the IPO due to the coronavirus that presented events, risks and uncertainties that were reasonably likely to materially affect Phoenix’s business, operations and financial condition, including a material increase in renter complaints and negative press and the prospect that renters could not continue to pay rent and service fees under conditions then existing as of the IPO; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Phoenix was positioned no differently than its competitors in managing the fallout from customer complaints or adverse implications stemming from the coronavirus in China; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 26, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1846.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PHOENIX TREE HOLDINGS LIMI
01:21pDNK NOTICE : ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Phoenix Tree Holdi..
BU
05/22PHOENIX TREE : LOSS ALERT, ROSEN, A TOP RANKED INVESTOR FIRM, Reminds Tree Holdi..
BU
05/21PHOENIX TREE : Danke Assists College Graduates in Finding Employment and Housing
PR
05/18INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds Phoenix Tree Holdings L..
PR
05/18PHOENIX TREE : Danke Joins Hands with Chinese Basketball Association Star to Sup..
PR
05/14PHOENIX TREE : Danke Releases China Residential Rental Industry's First Company ..
PR
05/11GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
05/11PHOENIX TREE : Danke Survey Finds Housing, Employment Top Concerns of China's Re..
PR
05/07PHOENIX TREE : Danke Provides Safe Rental Apartments and Services for Residents ..
PR
05/01PHOENIX TREE : ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of Ph..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 10 413 M
EBIT 2020 -1 878 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,98x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 10 256 M
Chart PHOENIX TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX TREE HOLDINGS LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 84,89 CNY
Last Close Price 56,08 CNY
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jing Gao Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yan Cui President & Director
Bo Yang Shen Chairman
Guodong Gu Chief Operating Officer
Zheng Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOENIX TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%1 437
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-22.38%34 610
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-19.60%34 481
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-21.91%27 869
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-23.08%26 721
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.62%26 634
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group