PHOENIX TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DNK)
News Summary

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/28/2020 | 02:56pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (“Phoenix Tree” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DNK) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to prospectuses and registration statements issued in connection with the Company’s January 22, 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 26, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Phoenix Tree misrepresented the number and nature of renter complaints before its IPO. The Company also misrepresented its exposure to adverse effects on the rental market in China due to the Wuhan coronavirus. Following its IPO, reports exposed that Phoenix Tree experienced significant financial problems based on the coronavirus outbreak. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements and Registration Statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Phoenix Tree, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 7 128 M
EBIT 2019 -3 145 M
Net income 2019 -3 727 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,31x
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,22x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 8 690 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jing Gao Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yan Cui President & Director
Bo Yang Shen Chairman
Guodong Gu Chief Operating Officer
Zheng Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOENIX TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%1 227
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.14%39 335
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED2.08%38 099
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.57%29 989
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.12%28 984
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.46%27 149
