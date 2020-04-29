PHOENIX ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited - DNK

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) pursuant and/or traceable to prospectuses and registration statements issued in connection with the Company's January 22, 2020, initial public offering ("IPO"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Phoenix investors under the federal securities laws.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Offering Materials were materially incomplete and misleading because they omitted and otherwise misrepresented the following facts: (1) Phoenix had received customer complaints and negative press regarding questionable business conduct before the IPO, including its widespread and notorious practice of deceptively inducing renters to procure loans whose proceeds financed the Company's business and operations; (2) competition in the residential rental market in China had suffered at the time of the IPO as the coronavirus ravaged the very locations where Phoenix primarily operated, including Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic; (3) Phoenix's technological capabilities were unable to enable the Company to overcome the complications and erosion of business resulting from the spread of the coronavirus throughout China at the time of the IPO; (4) Phoenix was contending with extraordinarily adverse developments in China at the time of the IPO due to the coronavirus that presented events, risks and uncertainties that were reasonably likely to materially affect Phoenix's business, operations and financial condition, including a material increase in renter complaints and negative press and the prospect that renters could not continue to pay rent and service fees under conditions then existing as of the IPO; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Phoenix was positioned no differently than its competitors in managing the fallout from customer complaints or adverse implications stemming from the coronavirus in China; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 26, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1846.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

