Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited    DNK

PHOENIX TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PHOENIX TREE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 10:25am EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s January 22, 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”). Investors have until June 26, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Phoenix Tree, a holding company that leases and manages apartments in China, held its initial public offering (“IPO”) for its American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) on January 22, 2020, in which it sold 9.6 million ADS at $13.50 per share.

The complaint, filed on April 24, 2020, alleges that the IPO materials misrepresented and/or failed to disclose the nature and level of renter complaints that Phoenix Tree had received before and as of the IPO, plus the Company’s exposure to significant adverse developments resulting from the onset of COVID-19 in China.

The company’s ADS are presently trading around $6.59 each, or nearly half of their IPO price.

If you purchased Phoenix Tree securities or pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PHOENIX TREE HOLDINGS LIMI
10:25aPHOENIX TREE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action L..
BU
09:27aROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action L..
BU
04/27INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
04/27ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Phoenix Tree ..
BU
04/24PHOENIX TREE : Danke Supports College Graduates in Renting Affordable Apartments
PR
04/16PHOENIX TREE (DNK) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates China Based Phoenix Tree ..
PR
04/13PHOENIX TREE : Danke Obtains WELL Silver Certification for Co-living Project in ..
PR
03/18PHOENIX TREE : Danke Announces Investment and Cooperation Agreements with Local ..
PR
03/18PHOENIX TREE : Danke to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial R..
PR
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 7 128 M
EBIT 2019 -3 145 M
Net income 2019 -3 727 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,31x
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,22x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 8 690 M
Chart PHOENIX TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX TREE HOLDINGS LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 84,89  CNY
Last Close Price 47,52  CNY
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 78,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jing Gao Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yan Cui President & Director
Bo Yang Shen Chairman
Guodong Gu Chief Operating Officer
Zheng Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOENIX TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%1 227
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.14%39 335
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED2.08%38 099
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.57%29 989
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.12%28 984
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.46%27 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group