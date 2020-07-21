Phoenix Tree : Danke Joins Hands with Asian Alliance for Food and Beverage Industry to Support Employee Accommodation

BEIJING, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited ("Danke" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, announced that its branded product, Dream Apartment, is joining hands with the Asian Alliance for Food and Beverage Industry to launch an employee accommodation rent discount plan to support employees in the catering industry in finding affordable apartments.

The Asian Alliance for Food and Beverage Industry, founded in 2014, is a Beijing-based organization jointly established by Chinese agricultural product manufacturing company New Hope Group Co., Ltd., Chinese conglomerate and investment company Fosun Group, and several casual dining franchises including Haidilao, Xibei Youmian Cun, Huang Ji Huang, etc. By combining resources, the alliance is committed to protecting catering employees and customers and to advancing the catering industry in mainland China.

The catering industry has been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is common practice for most catering businesses in China to provide employee accommodations on top of salaries, to maintain employee welfare. Companies are often required to pay multiple months of rent and the deposit up-front, putting more pressure on firms already facing cash flow challenges due to the pandemic. At the same time, employee dormitories face strict neighborhood entrance controls, forced lease-terminations and rental disputes.

To help solve the challenges in seeking and renting affordable apartments, and to help ease the financial burden on industry members amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dream Apartment and the Asian Alliance for Food and Beverage Industry expect to jointly provide rent discounts valued at more than RMB 5 million to catering businesses in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. The plan features a series of measures, including short-term rental services, rent discounts, deposit waivers and free cancellation services, to help ensure safe dormitories and services for catering business employees.

Dream Apartment provides standardized and value-for-money rental services, taking strict precautions to help residents stay healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dream Apartment has taken actions, including making sure that all staff wear personal protective equipment, applying strict building entrance controls such as temperature checks and real name registration, and implementing daily comprehensive disinfection of common spaces and dormitories. It has introduced high-quality resident-centric services including increasing onsite guards, posting online and offline reminders and updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, delivery pick-ups, and group ordering for groceries.

Danke introduced "Dream Apartment" in 2018. The service leases entire buildings, or several floors, to transform them into well-renovated and fully furnished dormitory-style apartments with multiple beds in each room, which are then rented out to corporate clients for employee accommodation. Dream Apartment provides a hassle-free living experience offering comfortable rooms, Wi-Fi, 24/7 onsite management and security, repair and maintenance, and daily cleaning. Building amenities include shared gym, lounges, laundry rooms and mailroom services. By providing value-for-money options to businesses for employee accommodation, Dream Apartment improves employees' living environment and increases employee satisfaction. As of July 15, 2020, Danke operates 11 widely-recognized Dream Apartment facilities in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen with a total of 11,000 beds, providing dormitory-style apartments for tens of thousands of corporate employees.

