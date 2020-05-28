Phoenix Tree : Danke Provides Best-in-Class Cleaning Services to Help Keep Residents Healthy amid COVID-19

BEIJING, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited ("Danke" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is providing best-in-class cleaning services to help residents stay healthy amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, part of the company's commitment to deliver high-quality, one-stop services that allow a hassle-free living experience.

With its mission "to help people live better", Danke has built the largest in-house cleaning and maintenance services team in China, which allows the company to respond in a timely way, and provide superior and consistent services to its residents.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Danke has taken quick action to make sure that its housekeepers, cleaners and maintenance staff all take the necessary precautions to provide safe services to its residents. With strict neighborhood entrance controls all over the country, Danke's service team assisted its residents to move over 3,500 times, and also helped apply for more than 80,000 entry passes.

Danke offers high-quality one-stop services to its residents, including cleaning of common spaces, repair and maintenance, Wi-Fi as well as a 24/7 resident hotline. In 2019, Danke helped its residents improve their living experience with timely and reliable services.

Danke provided 3.6 million cleaning services in 2019, with a total accumulative cleaning area of about 73 million square meters.

Danke completed over 930,000 repair and maintenance services last year.

The duration of customer service support calls between Danke housekeepers and residents reached more than 3.6 million minutes in 2019.

Danke has adopted a rigorous training and quality control program for its services team to ensure a consistent and high standard of service. It uses an online service system to assign and track resident requests, to evaluate the service crew, and to ensure the fast and effective resolution of problems.

As a leading co-living platform in China, Danke pioneered an innovative ''new rental'' business model, which features centralization, standardization and online experience to address the numerous pain points suffered by both individual property owners and renters. Founded in 2015, Danke now operates in 13 major cities around the country and provides its young and well-educated residents with affordable, comfortable and stylish apartments.

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents, and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience. Danke was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit ir.danke.com.

