Phoenix Tree : Danke to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on March 25, 2020

BEIJING, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited ("Danke" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-888-317-6003 Mainland China Domestic: 4001-206115 Hong Kong: 800-963976 International: 1-412-317-6061 Conference ID: 6995877

The replay will be accessible through April 1, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Conference ID: 10139891

The webcast will be available at ir.danke.com and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.

ABOUT DANKE

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents, and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience. Danke was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit ir.danke.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations Contact

Danke IR

Email: ir@danke.com

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

Phone: +1 203-682-8200

Media Relations Contact

Danke PR

Email: pr@danke.com

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

Phone: +86 (10) 6583-7510

