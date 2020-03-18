Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited    DNK

PHOENIX TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DNK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/17 06:30:00 pm
8.74 USD   +5.30%
06:01aPHOENIX TREE : Danke to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on March 25, 2020
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phoenix Tree : Danke to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on March 25, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 06:01am EDT

BEIJING, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited ("Danke" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Domestic:

4001-206115

Hong Kong:

800-963976

International: 

1-412-317-6061

Conference ID:

6995877

The replay will be accessible through April 1, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Conference ID: 

10139891

The webcast will be available at ir.danke.com and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.

ABOUT DANKE

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents, and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience. Danke was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit ir.danke.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Danke's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Danke's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Danke does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations Contact
Danke IR
Email: ir@danke.com

Bill Zima
ICR, Inc.
Phone: +1 203-682-8200

Media Relations Contact
Danke PR
Email: pr@danke.com

Edmond Lococo
ICR, Inc.
Phone: +86 (10) 6583-7510

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danke-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2019-financial-results-on-march-25-2020-301026031.html

SOURCE Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PHOENIX TREE HOLDINGS LIMI
06:01aPHOENIX TREE : Danke to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial R..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group