Phoenix Tree : Danke to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on March 25, 2020

BEIJING, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited ("Danke" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Domestic:
4001-206115
Hong Kong:
800-963976
International:
1-412-317-6061
Conference ID:
6995877
The replay will be accessible through April 1, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
1-877-344-7529
International:
1-412-317-0088
Conference ID:
10139891
The webcast will be available at ir.danke.com and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.
ABOUT DANKE
Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents, and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience. Danke was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit ir.danke.com.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Danke's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Danke's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Danke does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
