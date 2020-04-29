The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited Investors (DNK)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited ("Phoenix" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNK) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or about January 17, 2020, the Company sold 9.6 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (“IPO”), at $13.50 a share, raising $130 million in new capital.

On March 25, 2020, Phoenix announced its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2019 and disclosed that it expected the coronavirus to adversely affect its financial performance for the nearly completed first quarter of 2020.

On this news, the Company’s shares are now trading at $6.59, which is about 51% below the IPO price.

