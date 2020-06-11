Log in
PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
CORRECTION: Chlodwig Enterprises Limited Informs PhosAgro of Transactions With PhosAgro GDRs

06/11/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR)
CORRECTION: Chlodwig Enterprises Limited Informs PhosAgro of Transactions With PhosAgro GDRs

11-Jun-2020 / 21:09 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Replaces the disclsure with EQS News ID 1068575. Corrects the phrase "The purchased shares and GDRs" to read "The GDRs sold" in the third paragraph.

 

For Immediate Release

11 June 2020

 

Chlodwig Enterprises Limited Informs PhosAgro of Transactions With PhosAgro GDRs

 

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Chlodwig Enterprises Limited has notified the Company about market transactions for the sale between 9 June 2020 and 11 June 2020 of global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares of PhosAgro:

 

Date of transaction

Security type

Price per unit (USD)

Number of securities

09.06.2020

GDR

14.0070

244,349

10.06.2020

GDR

13.9029

153,755

11.06.2020

GDR

13.8921

176,752

Total

8,015,693.29

574,856

 

The identification code for the Company's GDRs is US71922G2093.

 

The GDRs sold represent 0.1480% of PhosAgro's authorised capital. The transfer of ownership rights for these securities has been completed, and PhosAgro's shareholder structure is now as follows:

 

Shareholder

Stake

Adorabella Limited

24.85%

Chlodwig Enterprises Limited

18.85%

Mrs Evgenia Guryeva

4.82%

Mr Vladimir Litvinenko

20.98%

Other shareholders

30.50%

 

Based on information available to the Company, the shares of Chlodwig Enterprises Limited and Adorabella Limited were transferred to trusts where the economic beneficiaries are Andrey Guryev and members of his family.

 

About PhosAgro

 

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

 

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and one of the leading producers of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

 

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

 

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

 

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.com.

 

*By total volumes of fertilizers supplied and by the simultaneous fertilizer storage capacity.
ISIN: US71922G2093
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: PHOR
LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 69366
EQS News ID: 1068615

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1068615&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
