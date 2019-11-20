Log in
PhosAgro : 3Q 2019 IFRS Results Announcement Date

0
11/20/2019 | 10:50am EST

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR)
PhosAgro 3Q 2019 IFRS Results Announcement Date
20-Nov-2019 / 18:45 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release

20 November 2019

 

 

 

PhosAgro 3Q 2019 IFRS Results Announcement Date

 

On 25 November 2019, PhosAgro will publish its interim reviewed condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 13:00 London time
(16:00 Moscow; 08:00 New York).

 

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.

Webcast links:

English: https://webcasts.eqs.com/phosagro20191125/en  

Russian: https://webcasts.eqs.com/phosagro20191125/ru  

Participant dial-in numbers:

Russian Federation Toll  +7 495 646 9190
Russian Federation Toll-Free  8 10 8002 8675011
United Kingdom Toll   +44 (0)330 336 9411
United Kingdom Toll-Free  0800 279 7204
United States Toll-Free  +1 929-477-0448
United States Toll   866-575-6539

Conference ID numbers:

English conference ID: 6063774
Russian conference ID: 1126250

For further information please contact: 

PJSC PhosAgro
Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department
+7 495 232 9689 ext 2183
ir@phosagro.ru

Timur Belov, Press Officer
+7 495 232 9689
 

 

 

EM
Sam VanDerlip
vanderlip@em-comms.com
+44 207 002 7859

+7 499 918 3134

Dmitriy Zhadan

zhadan@em-comms.com

+7 916 770 89 09

+7 495 363 28 49

 

 
ISIN: US71922G2093
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: PHOR
LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95
Sequence No.: 30541
EQS News ID: 918079

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=918079&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 727 M
EBIT 2019 812 M
Net income 2019 659 M
Debt 2019 2 027 M
Yield 2019 8,18%
P/E ratio 2019 7,74x
P/E ratio 2020 8,47x
EV / Sales2019 1,87x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 4 937 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 45,24  $
Last Close Price 38,12  $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrey A. Guryev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xavier Robert Rolet Chairman
Alexander Sharabaika Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Sven Ombudstvedt Independent Director
Marcus James Rhodes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOSAGRO PAO4 939
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-37.23%6 251
UPL LTD9.83%5 859
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-26.32%5 752
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY66.68%5 685
OCI NV0.45%4 149
