|
For Immediate Release
|
20 November 2019
PhosAgro 3Q 2019 IFRS Results Announcement Date
On 25 November 2019, PhosAgro will publish its interim reviewed condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 13:00 London time
(16:00 Moscow; 08:00 New York).
The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.
Webcast links:
English: https://webcasts.eqs.com/phosagro20191125/en
Russian: https://webcasts.eqs.com/phosagro20191125/ru
Participant dial-in numbers:
Russian Federation Toll +7 495 646 9190
Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 10 8002 8675011
United Kingdom Toll +44 (0)330 336 9411
United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 279 7204
United States Toll-Free +1 929-477-0448
United States Toll 866-575-6539
Conference ID numbers:
English conference ID: 6063774
Russian conference ID: 1126250
For further information please contact:
PJSC PhosAgro
Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department
+7 495 232 9689 ext 2183
ir@phosagro.ru
Timur Belov, Press Officer
+7 495 232 9689
EM
Sam VanDerlip
vanderlip@em-comms.com
+44 207 002 7859
+7 499 918 3134
Dmitriy Zhadan
zhadan@em-comms.com
+7 916 770 89 09
+7 495 363 28 49