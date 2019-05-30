Log in
PHOSAGRO PAO - GDR

(PHOR)
Correction: PhosAgro Receives Shareholding Notices from Igor Antoshin and Vladimir Litvinenko

05/30/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR)
Correction: PhosAgro Receives Shareholding Notices from Igor Antoshin and Vladimir Litvinenko

30-May-2019 / 20:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release

30 May 2019

 

 

 

PhosAgro Receives Shareholding Notices from Igor Antoshin and Vladimir Litvinenko

 

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has been informed by its shareholders Igor Antoshin and Vladimir Litvinenko about a 1.64% change in their stakes in the Company's authorised capital. According to the information provided by the shareholders the share ownership of Mr. Antoshin reduced to 4.51%, while Mr. Litvinenko's stake increased to 20.98% of PJSC PhosAgro's authorised capital.

 

As a result, the Company's ownership structure is now as follows:

 

Shareholder

Share of ownership

Free float

26.03%

Adorabella Limited

24.85%

Chlodwig Enterprises Limited

18.81%

Mrs. Evgeniya Gurieva

4.82%

Mr. Igor Antoshin

4.51%

Mr. Vladimir Litvinenko

20.98%

 

Based on information available to the Company, the shares of Chlodwig Enterprises Limited and Adorabella Limited are held by trusts, the economic beneficiaries of which are Andrey Guryev and members of his family.

 

For further information please contact:

PhosAgro

Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department
+7 495 232 9689 ext 2187
ir@phosagro.ru

Timur Belov, Press Officer
+7 495 232 9689

EM
Sam VanDerlip
vanderlip@em-comms.com
+44 7554 993 032
+7 499 918 3134

 

Dmitriy Zhadan

zhadan@em-comms.com 

+7 495 363 2849

+7 916 770 89 09

 

 

 

About the Company

 

PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher.

 

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

 

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

 

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

 

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru.


ISIN: US71922G2093
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: PHOR
LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95
Sequence No.: 8899
EQS News ID: 817697

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=817697&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
