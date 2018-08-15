PHOSAGRO : PhosAgro 2Q 2018 IFRS Results Announcement Date

Log in
PHOSAGRO PAO - GDR
PhosAgro 2Q 2018 IFRS Results Announcement Date

08/15/2018 | 04:31pm CEST
For Immediate Release 15 August 2018

PhosAgro 2Q 2018 IFRS Results Announcement Date

On 23 August 2018, PhosAgro will publish its interim reviewed condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2018. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:00 London time (16:00 Moscow; 09:00 New York).

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.

Webcast links:

English: https://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=registration.jsp&partnerref=rss-events&eventid=1819200&sessionid=1&key=6A0AC5F2EEB4465220F594CECC5EC927&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Russian: https://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=registration.jsp&partnerref=rss-events&eventid=1819203&sessionid=1&key=A141320F8C96EF2C65B82A91CF21578F&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Participant dial-in numbers:

Russian Federation    +7 495 221 6523
Russian Federation    8 10 8002 041 4011
United Kingdom          +44 203 043 2440
United Kingdom          0808 238 1774
United States              1 877 887 4163

Conference ID numbers:

English call: 82882668#
Russian call: 30905574#

For further information please contact: 

PJSC PhosAgro
Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department
+7 495 232 9689 ext 2187
ir@phosagro.ru

Timur Belov, Press Officer
Anastacia Basos, Deputy Press Secretary
+7 495 232 9689

EM
Sam VanDerlip
vanderlip@em-comms.com
+44 7554 993 032
+7 499 918 3134


© PRNewswire 2018
