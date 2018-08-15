PHOSAGRO : PhosAgro 2Q 2018 IFRS Results Announcement Date

For Immediate Release 15 August 2018

PhosAgro 2Q 2018 IFRS Results Announcement Date

On 23 August 2018, PhosAgro will publish its interim reviewed condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2018. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:00 London time (16:00 Moscow; 09:00 New York).

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.



Webcast links:



English: https://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=registration.jsp&partnerref=rss-events&eventid=1819200&sessionid=1&key=6A0AC5F2EEB4465220F594CECC5EC927®Tag=&sourcepage=register



Russian: https://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=registration.jsp&partnerref=rss-events&eventid=1819203&sessionid=1&key=A141320F8C96EF2C65B82A91CF21578F®Tag=&sourcepage=register



Participant dial-in numbers:



Russian Federation +7 495 221 6523

Russian Federation 8 10 8002 041 4011

United Kingdom +44 203 043 2440

United Kingdom 0808 238 1774

United States 1 877 887 4163



Conference ID numbers:



English call: 82882668#

Russian call: 30905574#



For further information please contact:



PJSC PhosAgro

Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department

+7 495 232 9689 ext 2187

ir@phosagro.ru



Timur Belov, Press Officer

Anastacia Basos, Deputy Press Secretary

+7 495 232 9689



EM

Sam VanDerlip

vanderlip@em-comms.com

+44 7554 993 032

+7 499 918 3134