Photo Me International : Notice of Trading Update

3 October 2019

Photo-Me International plc (PHTM.L), the instant-service equipment group, will announce its trading update covering the first five months of the financial year ending 30 April 2020 on Monday 28 October 2019.

The Group confirms that trading in the year to date is in line with expectations.

Photo-Me International plc (LSE: PHTM) operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment, primarily aimed at the consumer market.

The Group operates approximately 47,000 vending units across 18 countries and its technological innovation is focused on three principal areas:

· Identification: photobooths and integrated biometric identification solutions

· Laundry: unattended laundry services, launderettes, B2B services

· Kiosks: high-quality digital printing

The Group entered the self-service fresh fruit juice equipment market in April 2019, with the acquisition of Sempa. This will become a key business area alongside Identification, Laundry and Kiosks, and will be a significant part of the Group's future growth strategy.

In addition, the Group operates other vending equipment such as children's rides, amusement machines and business service equipment.

Whilst the Group both sells and services this equipment, the vast majority of units are owned, operated and maintained by Photo-Me. Photo-Me pays the site owner a commission based on turnover, which varies depending on the country and location and the type of the machine.

The Group has built long-term relationships with major site owners and its equipment is generally sited in prime locations in areas of high footfall such as supermarkets, shopping malls (indoors and outdoors), public, transport locations and administration buildings (City Hall, Police etc). Equipment is maintained and serviced by an established network of 700 field engineers.

The Company's shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1962.