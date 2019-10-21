Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Photocure ASA    PHO   NO0010000045

PHOTOCURE ASA

(PHO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Photocure : Hexvix® with Flexible Scopes in New Study presented at the SIU Congress in Athens.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 03:46am EDT

Successful experience with Blue Light Flexible Cystoscopy and Bladder Tumor destruction with Diode Laser in Outpatient Clinic.

Oslo, Norway October 21, 2019, Photocure ASA (PHO:OSE), is pleased to announce that Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC™) with Hexvix was presented at the SIU Congress held in Athens, Greece, October 17 to 20, 2019. The 39th Congress of the Société Internationale d'Urologie (SIU) brings together delegates from the worldwide urology community.

The study objective was to evaluate the feasibility of using Blue Light flexible cystoscopy with biopsy and tumor destruction by diode laser in local anesthesia in the outpatient clinic. R. Øzeke and E. Baco from the Dept. of Urology, Oslo University Hospital, Aker, Norway, performed 74 procedures where all patients received Hexvix and intravesical application of local anesthesia prior to the procedure. The procedure was well tolerated, and the authors conclude that non-muscle invasive bladder cancer can be diagnosed and treated with diode laser in local anesthesia using flexible blue light cystoscopy.
The poster can be found here: https://academy.siu-urology.org/siu/2019/athens/276304/recep.ozeke.experience.with.photo.dynamic.diagnostics.using.flexible.html

"We are proud that Hexvix® / Cysview® is included in studies intending to enhance Bladder Cancer treatment for patients around the world, focusing both on reducing the patient burden and the health care resources and costs. At Photocure we strongly believe that the use of Hexvix / Cysview with flexible cystoscopes in the surveillance and treatment of patients in the outpatient/office setting will give a large number of patients access to better management of their disease", says Dan Schneider, President and CEO of Photocure.

Disclaimer

Photocure ASA published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:45:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHOTOCURE ASA
03:46aPHOTOCURE : Hexvix® with Flexible Scopes in New Study presented at the SIU Congr..
PU
09/30PHOTOCURE : Hexvix® to be featured at the upcoming BLADDR 2019 congress
PU
09/19PHOTOCURE : to present at Norne Securities Vekst & Verdi Aksjeseminar in Vilnius
AQ
09/03PHOTOCURE : to present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Healthcare Conference ..
AQ
08/07PHOTOCURE ASA : Results for the second quarter and first half of 2019
AQ
07/31PHOTOCURE ASA : Invitation to second quarter and first half year 2019 results pr..
AQ
07/30PHOTOCURE : to present at European Biotech Investor Day 2019 in New York
AQ
07/17PHOTOCURE : CEO Daniel Schneider interviewed in Edison Talks
PU
07/05PHOTOCURE : Implementing Blue Light Flexible Cystoscopy in Bladder Cancer Survei..
PU
07/01PHOTOCURE : and Asieris enter into a global licensing deal for Cevira® with up t..
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 245 M
EBIT 2019 3,81 M
Net income 2019 15,1 M
Finance 2019 99,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 513x
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,39x
EV / Sales2020 3,45x
Capitalization 1 174 M
Chart PHOTOCURE ASA
Duration : Period :
Photocure ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOTOCURE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 64,00  NOK
Last Close Price 53,90  NOK
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Schneider President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Hendrik Egberts Chairman
Gry Stensrud VP-Technical Development & Operations
Erik Dahl Chief Financial Officer
Inger Ferner Heglund Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOTOCURE ASA12.29%128
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.05%337 021
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.49%250 869
MERCK AND COMPANY10.82%216 813
PFIZER-16.47%201 662
NOVARTIS15.95%198 751
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group