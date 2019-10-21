Photocure : Hexvix® with Flexible Scopes in New Study presented at the SIU Congress in Athens.

Oslo, Norway October 21, 2019, Photocure ASA (PHO:OSE), is pleased to announce that Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC™) with Hexvix was presented at the SIU Congress held in Athens, Greece, October 17 to 20, 2019. The 39th Congress of the Société Internationale d'Urologie (SIU) brings together delegates from the worldwide urology community.



The study objective was to evaluate the feasibility of using Blue Light flexible cystoscopy with biopsy and tumor destruction by diode laser in local anesthesia in the outpatient clinic. R. Øzeke and E. Baco from the Dept. of Urology, Oslo University Hospital, Aker, Norway, performed 74 procedures where all patients received Hexvix and intravesical application of local anesthesia prior to the procedure. The procedure was well tolerated, and the authors conclude that non-muscle invasive bladder cancer can be diagnosed and treated with diode laser in local anesthesia using flexible blue light cystoscopy.

The poster can be found here: https://academy.siu-urology.org/siu/2019/athens/276304/recep.ozeke.experience.with.photo.dynamic.diagnostics.using.flexible.html



"We are proud that Hexvix® / Cysview® is included in studies intending to enhance Bladder Cancer treatment for patients around the world, focusing both on reducing the patient burden and the health care resources and costs. At Photocure we strongly believe that the use of Hexvix / Cysview with flexible cystoscopes in the surveillance and treatment of patients in the outpatient/office setting will give a large number of patients access to better management of their disease", says Dan Schneider, President and CEO of Photocure.