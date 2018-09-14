Photocure : The Role of Enhanced Cystoscopy in Patients With Nonmuscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Blue light cystoscopy with Cysview was featured in Renal&Urology News by Dr.Gupta and Dr. Bivalacqua from the James Buchanan Brady Urologic Institute, Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. The authors highlight the essence of performing accurate cystoscopy and transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) for proper diagnosis, staging and surveillance of tumors in bladder cancer patients. Use of enhanced cystoscopy shows increased detection both in the operating room at the time of TURBT and in the outpatient surveillance setting.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2Om6uaB