PHOTOCURE ASA
Photocure : The Role of Enhanced Cystoscopy in Patients With Nonmuscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

09/14/2018

Blue light cystoscopy with Cysview was featured in Renal&Urology News by Dr.Gupta and Dr. Bivalacqua from the James Buchanan Brady Urologic Institute, Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. The authors highlight the essence of performing accurate cystoscopy and transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) for proper diagnosis, staging and surveillance of tumors in bladder cancer patients. Use of enhanced cystoscopy shows increased detection both in the operating room at the time of TURBT and in the outpatient surveillance setting.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2Om6uaB

Disclaimer

Photocure ASA published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 14:52:03 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 190 M
EBIT 2018 -28,5 M
Net income 2018 -22,9 M
Finance 2018 92,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,17
EV / Sales 2018 6,33x
EV / Sales 2019 4,30x
Capitalization 1 296 M
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Dahl Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jan Hendrik Egberts Chairman
Gry Stensrud VP-Technical Development & Operations
Inger Ferner Heglund Vice President-Research & Development
Synne Hermansen Røine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOTOCURE ASA119.78%158
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.26%375 291
PFIZER18.30%251 191
NOVARTIS-0.34%215 846
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.76%213 569
MERCK AND COMPANY25.88%188 374
