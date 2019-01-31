Photon Control : Announces Silicon Valley Office

VANCOUVER, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Photon Control Inc. ("Photon Control" or the "Company") (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies to the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce it will be opening a new office in San Jose, California on February 1, 2019.

The Silicon Valley office will facilitate continued growth in the Company's Engineering, Sales and Marketing teams, and further strengthen Photon Control's partnerships with some of its largest customers.

"The Silicon Valley office places us at the center of semiconductor innovation and supports our strategic growth initiatives," said D. Neil McDonnell, Board Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Our primary focus in 2019 is the development of new systems and sensor technologies for semiconductor manufacturing, and the talent pool available in Silicon Valley will complement our current efforts in Vancouver. This investment is designed to accelerate the release of new systems to expand our product offerings and the markets we serve."

Photon Control will be displaying its products at the SPIE Photonics West conference on February 5 to 7, 2019 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California at Booth #4461, and the Company will also have a booth at the SPIE Job Fair on February 5 to 6, 2019 at Booth #JF29.

About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products are used by the world's largest wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers and end users in the semiconductor and solid-state industries. Photon Control Inc.'s high quality products provide industry leading accuracy, speed and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. Headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, Photon Control Inc. is listed on TSX, trading under the symbol ''PHO." Additional information about the company can be found at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/

