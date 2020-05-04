DGAP-News: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Photon Energy N.V.: Invitation to Webcast of Photon Energy's First Quarter Results 2020



04.05.2020 / 07:45

Invitation to Webcast of Photon Energy's First Quarter Results 2020



Amsterdam - 4 May 2020 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE: PEN, the 'Company') will release its first quarter results on Tuesday 12 May 2020.

The company will present the results followed by a Q&A session via a live webcast on Thursday 14 May at 11:00 am CEST. You are invited to ask questions through the webcast chat box or you can email them in advance to ir@photonenergy.com.

Webcast: https://tailorsgroup.clickmeeting.com/photon-energy-q1-2020-results-presentation

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Joanna Rzesiewska

Investor Relation Manager

+420 777 486 464

ir@photonenergy.com



MEDIA CONTACT

Martin Kysly

PR & Communications Manager

T +420 774 810 670

E martin.kysly@photonenergy.com



ABOUT PHOTON ENERGY

Photon Energy N.V. is a global solar energy solutions and services company covering the entire lifecycle of solar energy systems. Additionally, its subsidiary Photon Water Technology (PWT), focuses on developing and providing water purification, remediation and treatment systems for worldwide deployment. Since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned over 80 MWp of solar power plants across two continents and 57.1 MWp as part of our own portfolio. Current project development includes a project pipeline of 738 MWp in Australia (580 MWp in partnership with Canadian Solar) and 17.7 MWp in Hungary, with a target of 75 MWp by 2021. The O&M division provides operations and maintenance services for 300 MWp worldwide. Photon Energy is headquartered in Amsterdam and has offices in Europe and Australia. For more information, please visit www.photonenergy.com.