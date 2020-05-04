Log in
Photon Energy N.V.: Invitation to Webcast of Photon Energy's First Quarter Results 2020

05/04/2020

DGAP-News: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Photon Energy N.V.: Invitation to Webcast of Photon Energy's First Quarter Results 2020

04.05.2020 / 07:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to Webcast of Photon Energy's First Quarter Results 2020


Amsterdam - 4 May 2020 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE: PEN, the 'Company') will release its first quarter results on Tuesday 12 May 2020.

The company will present the results followed by a Q&A session via a live webcast on Thursday 14 May at 11:00 am CEST. You are invited to ask questions through the webcast chat box or you can email them in advance to ir@photonenergy.com.

Webcast: https://tailorsgroup.clickmeeting.com/photon-energy-q1-2020-results-presentation

 

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Joanna Rzesiewska
Investor Relation Manager
+420 777 486 464
ir@photonenergy.com


MEDIA CONTACT

Martin Kysly
PR & Communications Manager
T +420 774 810 670
E martin.kysly@photonenergy.com


ABOUT PHOTON ENERGY
Photon Energy N.V. is a global solar energy solutions and services company covering the entire lifecycle of solar energy systems. Additionally, its subsidiary Photon Water Technology (PWT), focuses on developing and providing water purification, remediation and treatment systems for worldwide deployment. Since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned over 80 MWp of solar power plants across two continents and 57.1 MWp as part of our own portfolio. Current project development includes a project pipeline of 738 MWp in Australia (580 MWp in partnership with Canadian Solar) and 17.7 MWp in Hungary, with a target of 75 MWp by 2021. The O&M division provides operations and maintenance services for 300 MWp worldwide. Photon Energy is headquartered in Amsterdam and has offices in Europe and Australia. For more information, please visit www.photonenergy.com.


04.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1035065  04.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1035065&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
