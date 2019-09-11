Photon Energy : August 2019 at Photon Energy

In August, our power plant portfolio generated a total of 5.3 GWh of electricity, which was 1.5% above the energy forecasts. In Hungary and Australia, we continued construction works on a total of 14.6 MWp of power plants, out of which 12.6 MWp in the Hungarian market are expected to be grid-connected before the end of 2019.

On 22 August, Photon Energy Operations HU Kft, our Hungarian O&M subsidiary, signed an operations and maintenance agreement with ABO Wind Betriebs GmbH for a total of 6.2 MWp, strengthening our position in Hungary as the second most important O&M market after the Czech Republic.

On 30 August, we sold our 25% stake in Gunnedah Solar Farm Pty Ltd, which marks the second successful exit from a utility scale development project in Australia.

