PHOTON ENERGY NV

(PENP)
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 09/10
3.04 PLN   +1.33%
Photon Energy : August 2019 at Photon Energy

09/11/2019

In August, our power plant portfolio generated a total of 5.3 GWh of electricity, which was 1.5% above the energy forecasts. In Hungary and Australia, we continued construction works on a total of 14.6 MWp of power plants, out of which 12.6 MWp in the Hungarian market are expected to be grid-connected before the end of 2019.

On 22 August, Photon Energy Operations HU Kft, our Hungarian O&M subsidiary, signed an operations and maintenance agreement with ABO Wind Betriebs GmbH for a total of 6.2 MWp, strengthening our position in Hungary as the second most important O&M market after the Czech Republic.

On 30 August, we sold our 25% stake in Gunnedah Solar Farm Pty Ltd, which marks the second successful exit from a utility scale development project in Australia.

Download the monthly report here (pdf).

All our reports can be found on the Reports page in our Investor Relations section.

MEDIA CONTACT

Martin Kysly
T +420 774 810 670
E

Disclaimer

Photon Energy NV published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 10:06:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2014 -
EBIT 2014 -
Net income 2014 -
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
Capi. / Sales2014 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capitalization 35,9 M
Managers
NameTitle
Georg Hotar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clemens Wohlmuth Chief Financial Officer
Michael Gartner Director
Anastasia Hotar Head-Media Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOTON ENERGY NV60.85%40
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.17.51%57 717
INNOGY SE11.00%27 750
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%19 114
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP38.30%11 574
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%8 800
