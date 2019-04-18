Photon Energy : Publishes Annual Report for 2018

The report provides comprehensive information about the Group's financial performance, structure, executive bodies, future plans and the auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Fully IFRS compliant, financial results show consolidated revenues reaching EUR 20.26 million (+17.6 % compared to last year) and an improved EBITDA of EUR 8.14 million (+3.7 %). The most significant improvement occurred at the bottom line with pre-tax profit jumping 431.4% to EUR 1.84 million and the company turning a previous net loss of EUR 0.81 million into a EUR 0.51 million net profit. The publication is available in English only.

Download the annual report here (pdf).

All our reports can be found on the Reports page in our Investor Relations section.

