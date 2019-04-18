Log in
PHOTON ENERGY NV

(PENP)
Photon Energy : Publishes Annual Report for 2018

04/18/2019

The report provides comprehensive information about the Group's financial performance, structure, executive bodies, future plans and the auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Fully IFRS compliant, financial results show consolidated revenues reaching EUR 20.26 million (+17.6 % compared to last year) and an improved EBITDA of EUR 8.14 million (+3.7 %). The most significant improvement occurred at the bottom line with pre-tax profit jumping 431.4% to EUR 1.84 million and the company turning a previous net loss of EUR 0.81 million into a EUR 0.51 million net profit. The publication is available in English only.

Download the annual report here (pdf).

All our reports can be found on the Reports page in our Investor Relations section.

MEDIA CONTACT

Martin Kysly
T +420 774 810 670
E martin.kysly@photonenergy.com

Disclaimer

Photon Energy NV published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 13:52:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Georg Hotar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clemens Wohlmuth Chief Financial Officer
Michael Gartner Director
Anastasia Hotar Head-Media Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOTON ENERGY NV33.33%30
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.5.67%55 193
INNOGY SE1.40%26 072
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%16 550
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.9.38%8 226
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%6 987
