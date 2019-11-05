Photonike Capital comes into Life Insurance Business in Europe

BRUSSELS BELGIUM: Photonike Capital SA (Euronext Access Symbol: MLPHO) announced today that it has entered into an exclusive Joint Venture agreement with Nucleus Holding Group SCA, (www.nea.lu), an insurance holding group controlling the Insurance Company Nucleus Life AG (www.nucleus.li) based in Liechtenstein and authorized to conduct life insurance business in several European countries. Nucleus Life AG has been in operation since 2006 in the B2B Life Insurance market, exclusively offering 'contrats dédiés' (wrappers) to Unit Linked Group products and High Net Worth Individuals.

Details in the attached file.

