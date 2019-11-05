Photonike Capital : comes into Life Insurance Business in Europe

Log in
Photonike Capital    MLPHO   BE0948608451

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

(MLPHO)
11/05 11:01:00 am
12.6 EUR   +2.44%
11/05/2019 | 02:10pm EST
05 Nov 2019 20:03 CET

Company Name

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

ISN

BE0948608451

Market

Euronext Access

Symbol

MLPHO

BRUSSELS BELGIUM: Photonike Capital SA (Euronext Access Symbol: MLPHO) announced today that it has entered into an exclusive Joint Venture agreement with Nucleus Holding Group SCA, (www.nea.lu), an insurance holding group controlling the Insurance Company Nucleus Life AG (www.nucleus.li) based in Liechtenstein and authorized to conduct life insurance business in several European countries. Nucleus Life AG has been in operation since 2006 in the B2B Life Insurance market, exclusively offering 'contrats dédiés' (wrappers) to Unit Linked Group products and High Net Worth Individuals.

Details in the attached file.

Press Release JV Nucleus Edited.pdf

Source

PHOTONIKE CAPITAL

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Photonike Capital SA published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 19:09:01 UTC
