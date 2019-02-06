Photronics to Report First Quarter Earnings

Log in
02/06/2019

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB), a worldwide leader in supplying innovative imaging technology solutions for the global electronics industry, is scheduled to announce financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on Thursday, February 21, 2019, before the market opens.

Photronics will host a public conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Some responses may contain information not previously disclosed. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the "Investor" section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call may dial (877) 377-7095 or (408) 774-4601 outside of the United States and Canada. It is suggested that participants dial in five minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America in accordance with product designs provided by customers. Additional information on the Company can be accessed at www.photronics.com

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Photronics, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the Company). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other parts of Photronics’ web site involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s operations, markets, products, services, prices, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, legal, governmental, and technological factors as well as decisions we may make in the future regarding our business, capital structure and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “projects”, “should”, and similar expressions.  Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company’s expectations will be realized. For a fuller discussion of the factors that may affect the Company's operations, see "Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Quarterly and Annual Reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. The Company assumes no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking statements.

For Further Information:
R. Troy Dewar, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(203) 740-5610
tdewar@photronics.com 

