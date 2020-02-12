Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Photronics, Inc.    PLAB

PHOTRONICS, INC.

(PLAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/12 01:41:47 pm
15.46 USD   +2.79%
01:01pPhotronics to Report First Quarter Earnings
GL
02/06PHOTRONICS : Pre 14a
PU
01/15PHOTRONICS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Photronics to Report First Quarter Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 01:01pm EST

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to announce financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 before the market opens.

Photronics will host a public conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. During the call, company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Some responses may contain information not previously disclosed. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the "Investor" section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call may dial (877) 377-7095 or (408) 774-4601 outside of the United States and Canada. It is suggested that participants dial in five minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2019, the company had 1,775 employees. The company has 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the Company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

For Further Information:
R. Troy Dewar, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(203) 740-5610
tdewar@photronics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PHOTRONICS, INC.
01:01pPhotronics to Report First Quarter Earnings
GL
02/06PHOTRONICS : Pre 14a
PU
01/15PHOTRONICS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
01/08PHOTRONICS : to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in NYC
AQ
2019PHOTRONICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
2019PHOTRONICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2019PHOTRONICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Direct..
AQ
2019PHOTRONICS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019Photronics Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
GL
2019Photronics to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 636 M
EBIT 2020 87,2 M
Net income 2020 53,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,55x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,43x
Capitalization 984 M
Chart PHOTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Photronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,00  $
Last Close Price 15,04  $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Scott Kirlin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Constantine S. Macricostas Chairman
John P. Jordan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher J. Progler Chief Technology Officer & VP-Strategic Planning
John Kivela Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOTRONICS, INC.-4.57%984
ASML HOLDING N.V.9.39%132 072
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION11.38%47 401
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED3.05%34 429
QORVO-6.57%12 562
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%10 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group