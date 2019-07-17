Phreesia : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phreesia, Inc. ("Phreesia"), a leading patient intake management platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,288,194 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, before underwriting discounts, consisting of 7,812,500 shares to be issued and sold by Phreesia (the "Primary Shares") and 1,475,694 shares to be sold by certain of Phreesia's existing stockholders (the "Secondary Shares" and, together with the Primary Shares, the "Shares"). The Shares are scheduled to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 18, 2019 under the ticker symbol "PHR."

In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,393,229 additional shares of common stock from Phreesia at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on July 22, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering as representatives of the underwriters. Allen & Company LLC and Piper Jaffray are acting as passive book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 17, 2019. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and forms a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204; from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10152, telephone: 1-800-326-5897; or from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, telephone: 1-800-621-0687.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care.



