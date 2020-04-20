Phreesia : Memorial Health System and Phreesia Partner to Respond to COVID-19

Memorial Health System, a non-profit health system serving southeastern Ohio and northwestern West Virginia, and Phreesia, the nation’s leading patient intake platform, are proud to announce they have partnered to support Memorial Health System’s response to COVID-19 and to give its patients a safer, better-quality experience.

“We initially chose Phreesia to help us provide a convenient, consistent patient experience and improve efficiency across our system, but they have also become an essential partner in our response to COVID-19,” said Scott Silvestri, Chief Financial Officer, Memorial Health System. “With their support, we’ve been able to identify at-risk patients, collect key information for telehealth visits and limit patient-staff contact.”

Memorial Health System initially went live with Phreesia in November 2019 in seven of its locations, and the system is completing a phased roll-out of the Phreesia platform across the rest of its outpatient service sites, provider clinics and hospitals.

The health system is leveraging Phreesia’s now-generally available bidirectional, discrete integration with Meditech to capture demographic and payment information from patients during intake. The data is automatically sent to staff in real time so they can more fully understand patients’ individual status.

Memorial Health System is currently using Phreesia’s COVID-19 Screening Module to screen patients for self-reported risk factors, including symptoms and exposure. To date, Memorial Health System has screened nearly 19,000 patients. They are also using Phreesia Intake for Telehealth to gather intake information for virtual visits.

And to minimize exposure during in-person visits, Memorial Health System is using Phreesia Zero-Contact Intake, which supports no-waiting-room workflows, including mobile check-in from patients’ homes or cars. That solution is live in two emergency-department locations, one urgent-care clinic and Memorial’s clinic for patients with COVID-19.

“The timing of our Phreesia implementation was paramount for our health system,” said Missy Fleeman, Memorial Health System’s Director of Patient Access. “I can’t imagine how challenging patient encounters would have been throughout the COVID-19 pandemic without a zero-contact intake process. We have been able to keep both our patients and staff safe while still capturing all of the necessary information.”

Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig praised Memorial Health System’s efforts to keep patients, staff and providers safe.

“We’re honored to support Memorial Health, and we’re committed to continuing to work alongside our clients during this crisis to align with their changing needs and workflows,” he said.

In addition to its COVID-19 response efforts, Memorial Health System has also seen positive results from Phreesia across other areas.

During the 60 days after go-live:

8 out of 10 patients checked in using Phreesia’s self-service platform

45% of patients checked in before their visit using Phreesia Mobile

78% of copays collected without staff intervention

More than 14,900 eligibility and benefits checks performed, with 80% of visits having eligible insurance

220+ staff hours saved

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, increase profitability and enhance clinical care.

About Memorial Health System

Memorial Health System is a not-for-profit integrated health system lead by a volunteer board of community members committed to providing comprehensive care services that meet the needs of our region. We are comprised of a network of locations and specialties provided by over 2,000 employees that include two hospitals (Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital), outpatient service sites, and provider clinics. We have over 300 primary and specialty care physicians, advanced practice providers (NPs and PAs), and other licensed providers. Memorial Health System strives to deliver quality care and service with an additional focus on medical education and community service. We invest in the most advanced technologies and treatments today, giving our patients the care that they need, so they can stay close to home.

