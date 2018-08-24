PHSC : Director's Dealing

PHSC PLC

(“PHSC” or the “Company”)

Director’s Dealing

PHSC plc, a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that Stephen King, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, today sold 253,624 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) from his personal holding at a price of 11.00p per Ordinary Share and simultaneously purchased 253,624 Ordinary Shares at a price of 11.01p per Ordinary Share via his SIPP account.

Following this transaction, Mr King’s interest in the Company remains at 3,150,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 21.46% of the issued share capital of the Company.

PDMR Notification Form:

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of Market Abuse Regulation:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen King 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PHSC plc b) LEI 213800H1B3AR1XRE2674 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB0 33113456 b) Nature of the Transaction Sale of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 11.00 253,624 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 24/08/18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen King 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PHSC plc b) LEI 213800H1B3AR1XRE2674 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB0 33113456 b) Nature of the Transaction Purchase of ordinary shares (through SIPP) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 11.01 253,624 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 24/08/18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc

Stephen King 01622 717 700

Stephen.king@phsc.co.uk

www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser) 020 7409 3494

Richard Tulloch/Frederick Twist

Novum Securities Limited (Broker) 020 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its trading subsidiaries Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. B2BSG Solutions Ltd offer innovative retail security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.