PHSC PLC

PHSC PLC

(PHSC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/17 11:35:06 am
11.5 GBp   --.--%
PHSC : Director's Dealing

02/17/2020 | 12:56pm EST

17 February 2020

PHSC PLC
(the “Company”)

Director’s Dealing

PHSC plc, a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that Stephen King, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, today sold 270,000 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”).  The transaction was effected at a price of 11.50p per Ordinary Share.  Simultaneously Mr King repurchased 270,000 ordinary shares at a price of 11.51p each into his SIPP account.

Following this transaction, Mr King’s interest in the Company remains at 3,190,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 21.73% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail in respect of the transaction as described above.

1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Stephen King
2.  Reason for the notification
a) Position/status:   PDMR, CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3.  Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name:  PHSC plc
b) LEI:      213800H1B3AR1XRE2674
4.  Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:		 Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0 33113456
b) Nature of the transaction: Sale and Repurchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.50p
11.51p		 270,000
270,000
d) Aggregated information:
n/a (single transaction in each case)
e) Date of the transaction: 2020-02-17
f) Place of the transaction: London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc
Stephen King                                                                                     01622 717 700
Stephen.king@phsc.co.uk
www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)                     020 7409 3494
Richard Tulloch/James Bellman/Georgia Langoulant

Novum Securities Limited (Broker)                                         020 7399 9427
Colin Rowbury

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its trading subsidiaries Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. B2BSG Systems Ltd offer innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).


© PRNewswire 2020
