PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
Phunware : Announces Launch of its National Ventilator Registry

03/27/2020 | 03:13pm EDT
Phunware Announces Launch of its National Ventilator Registry
Posted March 27, 2020

Today Phunware announcedthat it has launched a National Ventilator Registry, calling medical professionals to help compile the registry so clinicians have complete visibility into existing resources and can locate lifesaving equipment.

'We have built a data engine that is capable of managing over a billion active devices and four billion daily transactions, while generating more than 5 terabytes of data each day,' said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. 'We can leverage our technology to identify and track critical medical assets like ventilators, but we need to act now and we need everyone's help getting the word out to medical professionals on the frontline so that we can collect the information that we desperately need.'

Read the full article from Proactive

Phunware Announces Launch of its National Ventilator Registry was last modified: March 27th, 2020
Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 19:12:00 UTC
