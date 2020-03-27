Phunware Announces Launch of its National Ventilator Registry
Posted March 27, 2020
Today Phunware announcedthat it has launched a National Ventilator Registry, calling medical professionals to help compile the registry so clinicians have complete visibility into existing resources and can locate lifesaving equipment.
'We have built a data engine that is capable of managing over a billion active devices and four billion daily transactions, while generating more than 5 terabytes of data each day,' said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. 'We can leverage our technology to identify and track critical medical assets like ventilators, but we need to act now and we need everyone's help getting the word out to medical professionals on the frontline so that we can collect the information that we desperately need.'
