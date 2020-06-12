Phunware : Announces New Partnership Agreement with SALTO to Provide Customers a Comprehensive Mobile Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today its new partnership agreement with SALTO Systems (“SALTO”), one of the world’s top five manufacturers of electronic access control systems.

SALTO specializes in battery-operated, radio-frequency identification (RFID) locking systems for a variety of industries worldwide, including commercial, education, multi-family residential, healthcare, government, transport, hospitality and leisure and entertainment. This new partnership agreement allows SALTO to sell an integrated mobile access control platform, which eliminates the need for physical access cards within an easy-to-use mobile application portfolio provided by Phunware.

“SALTO has led the access control industry in developing smart mobile electronic locking solutions. We’ve developed a strong integration with Phunware and we’re grateful to continue partnering to build upon our foundation to deliver a seamless and reliable experience trusted by end users across a variety of industries,” said Steve Burk, Director of Marketing- SALTO North America.

Phunware customers are able to easily engage, manage and monetize their mobile audiences using the Company’s Location Based Services and Mobile Engagement software. With proven industry solutions focused on healthcare, smart cities, retail, residential, corporate campus, hospitality, media and entertainment, advocacy, and aviation, Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform activates immersive mobile experiences both on and off premise, while enhancing operations, productivity and profitability.

“Phunware’s seamless integration with SALTO provides our customers the security, flexibility, efficiency and usability of SALTO’s mobile access solution within our MaaS platform,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “We look forward to supporting the distribution of a simple to use and extremely efficient mobile solution across SALTO’s global footprint in order to transform the digital human experience for their mobile customers.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation for businesses by enabling its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform capabilities on mobile.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

About SALTO Systems

SALTO Systems is a global leader in the development and manufacture of world-class access control solutions, particularly in sectors where security is critical – hospitality, airports, healthcare, government, education, sports and entertainment venues and more. The company revolutionized access control with a pioneering approach that featured the first stand-alone, battery-powered electronic lock; the SALTO Virtual Network (SVN) data-on-card technology; and the first wireless access control system that combined a stand-alone locking device with online, real-time capabilities – all without using wires or mechanical keys. SALTO’s leading-edge hardware and software technologies are in use in more than 15,000 installations worldwide, with an estimated 20 million daily users. SALTO is headquartered in northern Spain, with local offices in 25 countries and a partner network that extends its reach to nearly every region of the globe.

