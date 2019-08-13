Phunware : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
0
08/13/2019 | 04:31pm EDT
Continued MaaS Subscription Revenue Growth Accompanies Improved Net Loss per Share
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019, and provided an update on recent business developments.
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
Net revenues totaled $5.5 million
Platform subscriptions and services revenue totaled $5.1 million, or 92% of net revenues
Multiple consecutive quarters of platform subscription and services revenue growth
Gross margin was 50.6%, compared to 78.4% for the same period in the prior year
Non-GAAP gross margin was 51.2%, compared to 47.2% a year ago
Net loss was ($3.1) million. Net loss per share was ($0.08), an improvement of 34% quarter-over-quarter sequentially
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss was ($2.4) million, a $1.2 million improvement year-over-year
“Our first half financial performance has provided a strong foundation for our growth strategies throughout the balance of the year and into 2020,” said Alan S. Knitowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. "Our SaaS, data and blockchain offerings for mobile uniquely position us to deliver true digital transformation for our customers, enabling 1:1 real-time interactions between consumers and brands in both the virtual and physical world alike.”
A pre-recorded audiocast announcement will be made available today at 1:30pm Pacific / 3:30pm Central / 4:30pm Eastern discussing the Company’s financial results, product announcements and business highlights. The audiocast and investor presentation will be accessible on the Phunware Investor Relations website at http://investors.phunware.com/.
Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.
Disclosure Information
Phunware uses the investor relations section on its website, https://www.phunware.com, as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, we recommend that investors should monitor the investor relations section on Phunware’s website in addition to following Phunware’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience
Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
9,083
$
9,890
Accrued expenses
3,357
3,028
Deferred revenue
2,101
2,629
PhunCoin deposits
1,181
—
Factored receivables payable
1,775
2,434
Short term notes payable - related party
—
1,993
Total current liabilities
17,497
19,974
Convertible note payable
250
—
Deferred tax liability
64
64
Deferred revenue
5,048
5,622
Deferred rent
14
17
Total liabilities
22,873
25,677
Commitments and contingencies
—
—
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value
—
5,377
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock, $0.0001 par value
4
3
Additional paid in capital
125,854
118,062
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(421
)
(418
)
Accumulated deficit
(117,294
)
(111,820
)
Total stockholders’ equity
8,143
5,827
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity
$
31,016
$
36,881
Phunware, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share information)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net revenues
$
5,510
$
14,185
$
10,825
$
19,165
Cost of revenues
2,722
3,069
5,339
5,936
Gross profit
2,788
11,116
5,486
13,229
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
665
1,414
1,389
3,332
General and administrative
3,970
3,318
7,945
7,807
Research and development
1,077
1,718
2,386
4,018
Total operating expenses
5,712
6,450
11,720
15,157
Operating (loss) income
(2,924
)
4,666
(6,234
)
(1,928
)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(151
)
(183
)
(339
)
(385
)
Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities
—
—
—
(54
)
Impairment of digital currencies
—
(21
)
—
(334
)
Other income
13
10
17
9
Total other expense
(138
)
(194
)
(322
)
(764
)
(Loss) income before taxes
(3,062
)
4,472
(6,556
)
(2,692
)
Income tax expense
(5
)
—
(5
)
—
Net (loss) income
(3,067
)
4,472
(6,561
)
(2,692
)
Other comprehensive loss
Cumulative translation adjustment
(30
)
(81
)
(3
)
(27
)
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(3,097
)
$
4,391
$
(6,564
)
$
(2,719
)
Net (loss) income per share, basic
$
(0.08
)
$
0.18
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.11
)
Net (loss) income per share, diluted
$
(0.08
)
$
0.17
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.11
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share, basic
38,810
25,396
34,537
25,174
Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share, diluted
38,810
26,164
34,537
25,174
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net revenues or net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) Non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted Net Revenues or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
We compensate for these limitations to Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA only for supplemental purposes. Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.
Phunware, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net revenues
$
5,510
$
14,185
$
10,825
$
19,165
Less: One-time revenue adjustments
—
(8,428
)
—
(8,428
)
Adjusted net revenues
5,510
5,757
10,825
10,737
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net (loss) income
$
(3,067
)
$
4,472
$
(6,561
)
$
(2,692
)
Add back: Depreciation and amortization
84
118
175
242
Add back: Interest expense
151
183
339
385
Less: Income tax benefit
5
—
5
—
EBITDA
(2,827
)
4,773
(6,042
)
(2,065
)
Less: One-time revenue adjustments
—
(8,428
)
—
(8,428
)
Add Back: Stock-based compensation
416
62
427
211
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(2,411
)
$
(3,593
)
$
(5,615
)
$
(10,282
)
Phunware, Inc.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
31-Mar-18
30-Jun-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-19
30-Jun-19
Platform subscriptions and services revenue
$
4,004
$
6,448
$
4,349
$
4,608
$
4,821
$
5,092
Less: One-time revenue adjustments
—
(2,106)
—
—
—
—
Adjusted platform subscriptions and services revenue