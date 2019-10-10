Phunware : CEO Named Top Finalist for Austin Business Journal's 2019 Best CEO Award

Recognition Adds to Long List of Year’s Accomplishments

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced another milestone for its President and CEO, Alan S. Knitowski, as a Top Finalist for the 2019 Best CEO Award from the Austin Business Journal.

This nomination and subsequent Top Finalist recognition come in the midst of a very productive and successful year for the Company. After nearly a decade of operations as a private company, and after having successfully raised more than $100 million since inception, Phunware started 2019 as a publicly traded company on NASDAQ as “PHUN”. Year to date, the Company’s milestones, awards and recognition include:

“I am extremely honored to be recognized as a Top Finalist for such a prestigious regional award,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Being included with such an esteemed group of nominees and finalists is a huge privilege in and of itself, but it also speaks incredibly well of the amazing work being done daily by the extended Phunware Phamily worldwide on all that we do daily for our customers, partners and shareholders.”

Nomination criteria included leaders that have a strong record of innovation and outstanding performance, with extra consideration given to those who have had a significant career accomplishment within the past 12 months.

