Phunware : COO to Lead Key OPEX Exchange Conference Panel in Virginia

Join Moderator Randall Crowder with MetLife’s Heather Vidal, Duke Energy’s Scott Abramson, Northwest Bank’s Tina Dinger and Fresenius’ Jeanne Sirovtka at OPEX Exchange 2019 on July 18

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it will be leading a key panel discussion entitled Connecting Together Your People, Process and Technology to Drive Robust Process Improvement on July 18, 2019, at the OPEX Exchange Conference in Alexandria, Virginia.

“We are excited to lead this panel of key thought leaders at OPEX Exchange USA, America’s only meeting of top VPs, SVPs, Heads of Business Transformation, Operational Excellence, Process Excellence and Automation and COOs from leading Fortune 1000 organizations worldwide,” said Randall Crowder, Chief Operating Officer at Phunware. “Phunware works with some of the largest organizations and brands in the world to deliver mobile products and solutions by vertical that leverage our enterprise cloud platform innovations to drive process improvement, business performance, engagement, monetization, optimization and cultural change on iOS and Android devices.”

About the Panel

Where: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, Alexandria, Virginia

When: 2pm ET, Thursday, July 18, 2019

What: Panel Discussion: Connecting Together Your People, Process and Technology to Drive Robust Process Improvement

Defining accurate key point-indicators to track the progress of your change and drive process improvements.

Quantifying the returns and benefits of your change to achieve executive buy-in.

Bridging the gap between business and Information Technology and other organizational functions to drive effective digital transformation.

Using lean methodologies alongside technology to reconfigure existing processes and support smooth transformation.

Working across the enterprise to create a philosophy and culture of organizational excellence.

Who: Randall Crowder, Chief Operating Officer at Phunware, Heather Vidal, AVP of Omni-Channel & Digital Transformation at MetLife, Tina Dinger, VP of Process Improvement at Northwest Bank, Scott Abramson, Senior Director of Operational Excellence at Duke Energy and Dr. Jeanne Sirovatka, Director of Continuous Improvement at Fresenius.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About OPEX Exchange

OPEX Exchange is more than just a conference. We want you to have the best experience, which is why we always carefully select the location and venue. The OPEX Exchange provides these expert change leaders with innovative, informative and cutting-edge sessions which explore the challenges affecting industry today. For more information, visit processexcellencenetwork.com/events-pexexchange.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com/ and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005274/en/