Phunware : Partners with Midway and MKT Consulting to Unveil Premium Mobile Experience for Buffalo Heights

Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Platform Provides Mixed Use Development with Unified Mobile Solution Serving Multiple Stakeholders

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced that it will implement its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform at Buffalo Heights, a mixed use development in Houston, Texas. This agreement represents a partnership with Midway, a real estate investment and development firm, MKT Consulting, a fully integrated building system design firm, and the Company.

Phunware will license an iOS and Android mobile application portfolio and community website that will serve residents, tenants, shoppers and property management within the development. Phase one of the mobile application portfolio will include residential services for St. Andrie — a five-story, luxury, multifamily community, and tenant services for One Buffalo Heights — representing approximately 37,000 square feet of office space.

“With over 32 acres of residential, office and retail space, Buffalo Heights needed a unique mobile solution to address the needs of its diverse stakeholder groups,” said Alan S. Knitowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “We’re delighted to provide a comprehensive enterprise platform through MaaS to help them achieve all of their objectives within a single mobile application portfolio.”

The mobile application portfolio will empower residents and tenants of St. Andrie and One Buffalo Heights to easily manage everything they do around the property from a single interface. Features include booking amenities, requesting work orders and valet services, tracking deliveries, viewing property maps and receiving alerts, notifications and messages. The application portfolio will also include SALTO’s smart lock integration that will allow residents and tenants to manage door access without physical keys. Property management will receive access to a backend portal in parallel that will enable them to receive and track requests, as well as communicate with residents and tenants.

“We are honored to partner with Phunware to elevate the shopper, tenant and guest experience at Buffalo Heights,” said Manny Thapar, President at MKT Consulting. “Phunware’s reputation and expertise in mobile has provided us a competitive edge to address the ever-changing market in the multifamily and mixed-use sectors.”

Phunware is currently planning phase two of the mobile application portfolio to add more features and capabilities that will allow shoppers even easier and more convenient access to additional shopping and dining services.

Buffalo Heights is an exceptionally high quality, mixed-use district, ideally located in proximity to Houston’s Buffalo Bayou Park, Memorial Park, The Heights, Washington Avenue Corridor and Downtown. Buffalo Heights affords a complete lifestyle built around outdoor activity, healthy local food and signature greenspace in the region’s most desirable and accessible urban infill location.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Midway

Midway is a privately-owned real estate investment and development firm that has provided the highest quality service and value to clients and investors for more than 50 years. Midway’s portfolio of mixed-use projects in Houston, Texas, includes CITYCENTRE, Kirby Grove, GreenStreet, Memorial Green and East River; and Century Square in College Station, Texas.

About MKT Consulting

MKT Consulting has served as a leading Multi-Family and Hospitality Technology Integration Contractor since 2010. As a fully integrated building system design firm, MKT Consulting provides security design, structured cabling, voice/data design, commissioning and building assessments to property owners.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005328/en/