Phunware : Partners with Red River to Distribute its Multiscreen-as-a-Service Platform to SLED Market

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today its partnership with Red River, a technology transformation company specializing in end-to-end technology support, to distribute the Company's Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform to state, local and education (SLED) government agencies.

Red River brings more than 20 years of experience in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions for customers in commercial, government and healthcare markets, which are key focus areas for Phunware. Red River also has an extensive portfolio of government contracts, over 150 partners and holds the highest levels of certifications from an array of industry-leading OEMs, including Cisco Master Security and Cisco Master Collaboration Specializations, and has been a Cisco Gold Partner for the past 12 years. In the last year, Red River has earned Amazon AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Amazon AWS Managed Service Provider Partner and Amazon AWS Government Competency designations, among others. The company’s technical certifications have also earned it top-tier partner status from many OEMs, including Dell Titanium, NetApp Star, F5 Gold, Splunk Elite, Riverbed Elite and VMware Premier. In fact, Red River holds more than 1,000 individual technical certifications across the company.

“We respect Red River’s commitment to excellence and look forward to working together to solve the complex and evolving challenges faced across the SLED market,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “Of particular interest to us is Red River’s efforts to help tech-enable city governments, all of which are struggling to address not only citizen engagement, but also emergency management, in the wake of coronavirus.”

Phunware recently announced the launch of its Smart City Solution on mobile in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic and will look to distribute this offering through Red River as a trusted channel partner. Cities working with Red River will be able to leverage Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform to quickly identify, locate and engage directly with residents and visitors. Once deployed, city officials will be equipped to distribute pertinent information related to city resources, safety protocols, emergencies, law enforcement broadcasts, road closures and more using Phunware’s patented Location Based Services and Mobile Engagement software. Similarly, residents will also be able to engage directly with city leadership, access important information and report concerns.

Capabilities of Phunware’s Smart City Solution for mobile include, but are not limited to:

Business Directory : Designate essential versus nonessential businesses and offer additional details, including operating hours, services provided and contact information, all while enabling citizens to discover and receive notifications about these points-of-interest in real-time based on their proximity and location.

: Designate essential versus nonessential businesses and offer additional details, including operating hours, services provided and contact information, all while enabling citizens to discover and receive notifications about these points-of-interest in real-time based on their proximity and location. In-App Concierge : Find everything from hotels, restaurants, museums, nightlife, music and local events to testing facilities.

: Find everything from hotels, restaurants, museums, nightlife, music and local events to testing facilities. Notifications : Keep residents up-to-date on city resources, safety protocols, emergencies, road closures, water restrictions, garbage / recycling and law enforcement broadcasts.

: Keep residents up-to-date on city resources, safety protocols, emergencies, road closures, water restrictions, garbage / recycling and law enforcement broadcasts. Safety Guidance : Manage social distancing and quarantine policies, including proactive and reactive messaging and reminders.

: Manage social distancing and quarantine policies, including proactive and reactive messaging and reminders. Service Requests : Report concerns like potholes, graffiti, abandoned vehicles, flooding or other potential problems of the public interest.

: Report concerns like potholes, graffiti, abandoned vehicles, flooding or other potential problems of the public interest. Public Transportation : View transit routes and schedules.

: View transit routes and schedules. Communication : Allow government officials to easily communicate to residents and visitors alike.

: Allow government officials to easily communicate to residents and visitors alike. Parking : Reserve and find nearby parking garages and spaces.

: Reserve and find nearby parking garages and spaces. Animal Control : Browse lost and found pets and animals, including foster and adoption options.

: Browse lost and found pets and animals, including foster and adoption options. Environmental Impacts: Allow residents and visitors to track air quality, water quality and other environmental issues.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation for state and city officials by enabling smart city capabilities via a native, mobile-first application portfolio on Apple iOS and Google Android.

