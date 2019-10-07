Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Phunware, Inc.    PHUN

PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/07 04:00:15 pm
1.46 USD   -0.68%
06:02pPHUNWARE : When Patients Become Consumers
PU
10/04PHUNWARE : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Customer Wins
BU
10/03VIDEO : Phunware Named 2019 Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phunware : When Patients Become Consumers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

With the emergence of mobile technology, consumers have become accustomed to engaging with brands conveniently and instantly from their mobile devices. This innovation has transformed the way we communicate, shop, bank, exercise and even travel. Never has it been more crucial for healthcare organizations to embrace digital transformation and build a digital front door.

But what exactly is a digital front door?

A digital front door is the healthcare organization's reputation and presence across the web. This includes online reviews, social media, websites and much more. The digital front door will likely be the first interaction with a potential patient, which is why it is essential to treat them as consumers.

Prior to booking an appointment, patients typically conduct research and compare reviews. They not only expect their provider to have an online presence, but they also assume digital tools will be incorporated throughout their healthcare journey. This begins with appointment scheduling and carries all the way through to accessing test results and ordering prescription refills.

In a survey conducted by McKinsey & Company, a majority of the survey respondents preferred digital solutions to standard over-the-phone and in-person solutions for many of their healthcare interactions, including searching for a doctor and paying bills.

When discussing digital tools for healthcare organizations, the importance of mobile is undeniable. According to Pew Research Center, 81% of Americans own a smartphone and a growing majority now use it as their primary means of online access. Even more importantly, for one-in-five Americans, their smartphone is their only means of online access, which underlies the importance of a mobile-friendly presence whether that be an online portal or mobile application.

As patients take control, convenience is the primary factor when it comes to consumer-centric decision making according to the 2019 Healthcare Consumer Trends Report from NRC Health. Convenience ranks above quality of care, brand reputation and doctor/nurse conduct. This preference has spurred the growth of retail clinics and digital health including telehealth and mHealth, patients have more options than ever before.

Here are the benefits of a single digital front door:

  • Healthcare organizations can engage with new and existing patients
  • Patient experience and satisfaction is improved.
  • Patients will have fewer missed appointments.
  • Both providers and end users will experience the benefit of existing technology through integration, as well as the elimination of disconnected portals, tools and apps.
  • A more streamlined and productive operational process of healthcare systems.
  • Increased revenue.

Ready to take action?

Get Started Today!

When Patients Become Consumerswas last modified: October 7th, 2019by Andrew Burns
Recommended Posts

Disclaimer

Phunware Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 22:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHUNWARE, INC.
06:02pPHUNWARE : When Patients Become Consumers
PU
10/04PHUNWARE, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Other Events..
AQ
10/04PHUNWARE : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Customer Wins
BU
10/03VIDEO : Phunware Named 2019 Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
PU
10/02PHUNWARE : Multiscreen as a Service Platform Awarded 2019 Company of the Year by..
BU
10/01PHUNWARE : Partners with Macerich to Deliver Special Access at Scottsdale Fashio..
BU
09/20PHUNWARE : Presented at Fall Investor Summit
BU
09/19PHUNWARE : to Launch Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) of Phun Tokens on Liquid Gl..
BU
09/12PHUNWARE : Launches Location Experience Kit
BU
09/03PHUNWARE : Partners with Midway and MKT Consulting to Unveil Premium Mobile Expe..
BU
More news
Chart PHUNWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phunware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHUNWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Knitowski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prokopios Tsirigakis Chairman
Randall Crowder Chief Operating Officer & Director
Matt Aune Chief Financial Officer
Luan D. Dang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHUNWARE, INC.-89.69%56
SNAP INC.163.52%21 793
MOMO INC.40.63%6 432
GRUBHUB INC.-26.57%5 135
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-56.69%3 595
DENA CO., LTD.11.04%2 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group