Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Phunware, Inc.    PHUN

PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phunware : to Announce 2019 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update on Monday, March 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 08:34am EDT

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced it will release 2019 financial results after the stock market closes on Monday, March 30, 2020. Phunware will also provide an earnings press release, a pre-recorded earnings audiocast and an audiocast transcript that will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.phunware.com.

Disclosure Information Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

Phunware uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PHUNWARE, INC.
08:34aPHUNWARE : to Announce 2019 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update on M..
BU
03/23PHUNWARE : Announces Issuance of Senior Convertible Notes
PU
03/23PHUNWARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
03/23PHUNWARE : Announces Structured Financing Transaction for Issuance of Senior Con..
BU
03/19PHUNWARE : Receives AVIA's Badge for Digital Front Door Mobile App
BU
03/13PHUNWARE : Adds One of the Nation's Largest Health Systems to Enable Digital Fro..
BU
03/10PHUNWARE : Engages Hayden IR to Launch Comprehensive Investor Relations Program
BU
03/05PHUNWARE : Announces New Customer Wins for Application Transactions
BU
03/03PHUNWARE : Appoints Wikipedia Co-Founder Larry Sanger to Advisory Board
BU
02/27PHUNWARE : Adds Top US Cancer Center as Mobile Digital Front Door Customer
BU
More news
Chart PHUNWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phunware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHUNWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Knitowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Manlunas Chairman
Randall Crowder Chief Operating Officer & Director
Matt Aune Chief Financial Officer
Luan D. Dang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHUNWARE, INC.-42.86%24
SNAP INC.-32.64%15 622
MOMO INC.-32.51%4 717
GRUBHUB INC.-28.76%3 182
DENA CO., LTD.3.09%1 438
COLOPL, INC.2.60%905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group